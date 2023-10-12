‘Who’s going to tell him?’: Republicans mock Fetterman for saying ‘America is not sending their best and brightest’ to D.C.

Conservatives online are mocking Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) for a comment he made Wednesday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C.,” Fetterman said. “Like sometimes sometimes you literally just can’t believe like you know, these people are making the decisions that are, you know determining the government here. It’s actually scary too.”

Critics of Fetterman are now using the senator’s own words to criticize him.

“Yes. Fetterman – the guy who lived off of his parents into his 40s and has never held a job in the real world in his life – actually said that,” said conservative commentator Joe Concha.

“Who wants to tell him?” wrote James Bradley, a California Republican candidate for Senate.

“Pot met kettle,” quipped Steve Guest, a former communications adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee responded that “Fetterman speaks truth.”

“He’s unaware of it, but he embodies the very truth he speaks,” Huckabee continued. “This could have been a skit on SNL. But it was a rare funny moment on Colbert.”

The video clip from Colbert was also shared by Republican National Committee Research who noted Fetterman said that one line “completely unironically.”

Fetterman hit back at the RNC Thursday morning with a GIF of The Simpsons character McBain telling a stand-up audience, “That’s the joke.”

In his interview with Colbert, Fetterman pointed to the near government shutdown in early October as evidence of some “less gifted” colleagues on Capitol Hill.

“Out of 99 of us [in the Senate], if one single one of us would’ve said no, the whole government would’ve shut down,” Fetterman said. “And that’s how dangerous that is to put that kind of power in one’s hands because you have some very less gifted kinds of people there that are willing to shut down the government just to score points on Fox.”