Change these settings in iOS 18 for better iPhone privacy

Today, we’re going to help iPhone users make their phones more private and secure.



As you are likely aware, Apple recently released iOS 18, the latest version of its operating system for iPhones.



For starters, if you haven’t updated yet, make sure to do it. Keeping your devices updated with the latest security patches is the best way to avoid being compromised .



Once you’ve done that, there are a handful of small changes you can make in your settings to make your digital life just a little bit more private.



The changes can all be found in the Settings section of your phone.

1) Stop Apple from collecting your user data

First, scroll down to Privacy & Security and look at the bottom for a section called Analytics & Improvements. From there, you can uncheck everything.



This will stop Apple from collecting your user data. The company does so to improve its products and services, but personally, I’d rather have a bit more privacy. However, you can definitely pick and choose which options you want to disable.

2) Stop personalized ads

From there, select the Back option in the upper-left corner and click the Apple Advertising section. Next, uncheck Personalized ads. This, as the name implies, uses your data to send you advertisements based on your browsing history and activity.



Some find this useful. But it comes at the cost of giving up your data.

3) Turn off location collection

After that, select Back and scroll up to the top where you’ll find the Location Services section.



Scroll to the bottom and click on System Services. Near the bottom, you’ll see another section called Significant Locations. This is a collection of the places you visit most.



Some people may be uncomfortable with the collection of such data. If you want to disable it, first click Clear History before disabling Significant Locations at the top.



That’s it! Just a few quick, simple things to give you back just a little more privacy.

