It’s already the middle of the week! Our top stories today look at the (incredibly) viral video of Harry Styles and Chris Pine and allegations of spitting (more on that down below in Audra’s “Now Streaming” column), some discourse about whether or not Microsoft Outlook is good or bad, a breakdown of a House of the Dragon character, and a debunk of the claim that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was on American Idol.

If you scroll down, we’ve also got a story about a viral LinkedIn scam.

Don’t Worry Darling is already the most scandalous movie of the year—but did this spitting incident actually happen? We investigate.

A creator took shots at Microsoft Outlook in a viral video, leading many viewers to share their complaints (and raves) about the email service.

The War in the Stepstones leads to the arrival.

A viral tweet claims the politician was rejected by Simon Cowell in 2002.

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama kicks off fall film season

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥪 Would you quit your job if your manager asked you to work during your lunch break?

☕ A video from a McDonald’s worker where she claims a customer yelled at her because iced coffee was no longer $1 is going viral.

📦 The tan lines created by a UPS driver’s outfit is the subject of a viral video that has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

💻 Working from home doesn’t have to mean working from your couch. You deserve a productivity haven, so we’re showing you how to set up an epic home office.*

💼 One woman says she has been asked to to complete a logic puzzle assessment in order to be considered for as job. Her video about it has many viewers agreeing that assessments were unnecessary.

🏋️‍♀️ A woman on TikTok says she had the poorest job interview of her life at a gym where the hiring manager turned her down because of her age.

🏈 From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

In a trio of viral videos, TikToker Callie Heim (@callieheim) shared her experience getting scammed by an easy apply LinkedIn job posting. The first red flag? Getting asked to download a messaging platform called Wire.

