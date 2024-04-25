Protest encampments spread to NYU and Columbia campuses abroad

Last week, Columbia University students gathered to create an encampment protesting the University’s involvement with corporations that have ties to Israel and in solidarity with the over 33,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli military offensives.

And this week, students at New York University—just about six miles from Columbia—created their own encampment on their University’s campus. Students at both schools have faced disciplinary consequences for the protests and/or been arrested by the NYPD. Encampments have now been set up at over 20 schools across the U.S.

Now, students at NYU campuses abroad and at a French University that has a dual-degree program with Columbia have followed suit: According to pictures and videos posted on X, protest encampments were set up at NYU Berlin, NYU Buenos Aires, and Sciences Po in Paris.

Today, the NYU Palestine Solidarity Coalition posted photos of NYU Berlin and Buenos Aires students sitting in indoor encampments—many of the American demonstrations are stationed outside—with Palestinian flags and signs that say “NYU funds genocide.”

Signs in the NYU Berlin encampment also state, “end war profiteering,” “academic boycott of Israel,” and “IDF trained cops.”

NYU BERLIN & BUENOS AIRES GAZA SOLIDARITY ENCAMPMENTS ARE LIVE‼️ OCEANS CANNOT STOP US ON FIGHTING FOR OUR DEMANDS TO BE MET— WE WILL NOT STOP, WE WILL NOT REST pic.twitter.com/PyziOM9LXN — NYU PALESTINE SOLIDARITY COALITION (@nyupscoalition) April 25, 2024

The academic boycott of Israel is a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) organized boycott of Israeli academic institutions that are “complicit” in Israeli weapon manufacturing and “justifying the ongoing colonization of Palestinian land.”

Hundreds of American law enforcement officers have trained in Israel with the country’s military, and thousands were trained in the U.S. by Israeli military officials, according to Amnesty International.

Yesterday, students at Sciences Po in Paris gathered to create an encampment to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

“This officially marks the spread of the protests to Europe,” Columbia University student Maryam Alwan tweeted yesterday. “So incredibly proud of my peers.”

‼️‼️BREAKING: SciencesPo Paris, the top university in France which hosts a dual degree program with Columbia, has just launched a Gaza Solidarity Encampment. This officially marks the spread of the protests to Europe. So incredibly proud of my peers🔥🇵🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/wooD1wPSHm — maryam alwan🇵🇸 (@maryamalwan) April 24, 2024

Like that of their American contemporaries, the Sciences Po encampment is a gathering of tents outside on the school’s campus. Student protestors also hung up Palestinian flags.

As of last night, the Sciences Po administration had called in French law enforcement in order to evacuate the encampment. Several students were arrested.

