‘Tell him to step aside’: Pro-Palestine activists rebuke ‘fascist agitator’ frequenting NYC protests

Pro-Palestine protesters and activists in New York are rebuking and distancing themselves from an “agitator” who has amplified antisemitic rhetoric at multiple anti-Israel demonstrations, including most recently near Columbia University.

The man—who has frequented similar protests for months—fell into the spotlight after a reporter photographed him near the ongoing student-led protest and encampment at Columbia University with a sign that showed the Jewish Star of David along with the words “lie,” “cheat,” “steal,” and “kill.”

The protest against the war in Gaza at Columbia University has plugged on for over a week, despite over a hundred arrests by the NYPD and fears about a possible deployment of the National Guard. The demonstration has spurred a number of similar student-led protests in solidarity across the country, including at Yale, UT Austin, the University of Southern California, and beyond.

“One sign here at the Columbia protest. This man is ranting about Jews controlling the universe,” Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman wrote. “He has a black face mask on.”

One sign here at the Columbia protest. This man is ranting about Jews controlling the universe. He has a black face mask on. pic.twitter.com/wZaogeuF97 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 24, 2024

Sherman’s post prompted backlash, with many individuals pointing out that the man was not actually on the university campus and renewing some activists’ condemnation of the man’s rhetoric.

The post even drew the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who noted that “there are horrific people wandering outside, their virulent antisemitism is disgusting and must be rejected at all costs – but this is not the Columbia protest.”

One user rejected the implication the man was involved in the student-led protest, writing that he has “zero connection to any organizer” and “is a notorious Nazi agitator who shows up independently to all the major pro-Palestine protests to do precisely this.”

“He’s not at the Columbia protest he’s near it and avoids getting close after protesters kicked him out and destroyed his sign,” another X user wrote, highlighting an October post from “Outlive Them NYC,” an activist group of anti-fascist Jews.

That October post states that the man is “a known Christian nationalist, [who] has been infiltrating Palestine Solidarity actions in NYC this month.”

“He was at Brooklyn Museum 10/28 and in Manhattan last week with a sign that said ‘JEWS CONTROL US UK & EU,'” the post read, before adding that he is “using the righteous movement for a free Palestine to advance an antisemitic agenda.”

https://twitter.com/outlivethemnyc/status/1718751396034400308

Another X user noted that pro-Palestine protesters had pushed the man away from their events in the past, writing: “This person is a known fa[s]cist and Christian Nationalist. He repeatedly was kicked out of pro Palestine protests for trying to grift on their movement and being an anti-semite for months.”

One person said the man made an appearance near the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial is underway, writing: “This man is every where with his damn signs. During the Trump Trial Rally, he was there saying ‘Jews run Tik Tok.’ People yelled at him.”

This man is every where with his damn signs.



During the Trump Trial Rally, he was there saying “Jews run Tik Tok.”



People yelled at him. https://t.co/4rZ3TogJ0O pic.twitter.com/yhF44jcz6v — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) April 24, 2024

“This guy is a known fascist agitator who has consistently attempted to infiltrate anti-Zionist protests and consistently been rebuffed,” concluded someone else.

Echoed another person: “this guy has shown up at multiple pro palestine protests in the city and i have seen organizers direct the crowd to ignore him / tell him to step aside.”

Progressive political commentator Mehdi Hasan dubbed the man “a local weirdo” and emphasized that he is completely unaffiliated with the protests that have dominated Columbia University for over a week.

“This is a great example of bad faith reporting,” commented one Columbia assistant professor. “There’s been a guy hanging outside Columbia *for years* with a sign that says the Jews did 9/11. Was that also representative of anti-Semitism at Columbia? Welcome to New York City, for chrissake.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.