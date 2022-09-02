‘Can you just give me an interview so I can get the job?’: Woman’s video about assessment tests in job applications sparks discussion

The interview process can vary across industries, with some positions requiring multiple rounds of interviews and demonstrations of knowledge.

However, one woman says she has been asked to complete a logic puzzle assessment in order to be considered for a position. Posted by user Kia (@betterthanthecar), the video shows her sharing frustration that she has to jump through this particular hoop.

“I’m 31 years old, there should be no reason why I am taking assessment tests just to get the job,” she says. “If Jack is older than Mary and Betty is older than Frank—I don’t fucking know how old these people are. Can you just give me an interview so I can get the job?”

The video has been viewed more than 292,000 times, with many viewers agreeing that the assessments were unnecessary.

“YESSSSS SISTER!” one commenter wrote. “The assessments have not a damn thing to do with the job and that don’t determine if I’m good at the job or not!”

“I think they’re purposely giving these assessments more and more because they’re looking for a reason NOT to hire someone,” a second said.

“Yup, you waste an hour only for them to tell you they’re no longer moving forward with your application,” a third shared. “Too many steps for a job. Lol.”

Others wrote that the prospect of taking assessments in a job interview process has been enough to make them reconsider applying for that job altogether.

“If I have to do an assessment I immediately exit the app because no!” one commenter wrote.

“Assessment, typing test and self recorded interview questions,” another viewer stated. “Bayyybayyy you can keep the job.”

“Nope…I’m not taking no assessment and I’m not doing any case studies,” a third wrote. “On to the next job application/interview.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kia via Instagram DM regarding the video.