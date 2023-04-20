We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A woman’s viral video where she claims that her roommate tried to poison her, why conspiracy theorists won’t let go of their unfounded claims about NFL player Damar Hamlin, a CEO that is facing criticism over the way she spoke to employees wondering if they would get their bonuses, and how Sen. John Fetterman’s first day back in the Senate was overshadowed by his gym shorts.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

⚡ Today's top stories

Dealing with unsavory roommates is certainly nothing new, but in a recent TikTok video, one woman claimed that a housemate apparently tried to poison her with Visine eye drops.

Conspiracy theorists are refusing to let go of their unfounded belief that the COVID-19 vaccine was to blame for NFL player Damar Hamlin going into a brief cardiac arrest during a game last year.

💼 WORK DYSTOPIA

Leaked video shows furniture CEO berating employees worried about not getting bonuses

A CEO is under fire for comments she made during a virtual meeting last week that leaked online, telling employees to “leave pity city” after workers wondered if they were getting bonuses.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) returned to the Senate after spending six weeks in the hospital, receiving treatment for clinical depression. But his return was overshadowed by his attire, which stirred outrage among his political foes.

🧠 Big brain energy

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Republican obsessed with sexualizing kids allegedly had sex with an intern

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her "Dirty Delete" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛎️ If you’re not an ideal hotel guest, news can get around to other hotels. That’s according to a hospitality professional on TikTok who goes by the nickname “Miss Hotelier,” with a warning that travelers might want to heed.

🏘️ A tenant has uncovered what she claims is a scheme from a billion-dollar real estate corporation that’s intentionally making a rent-stabilized property inhabitable for current residents.

🧀 Would you spend $40 at Walmart just to make homemade queso? One woman is going viral for doing just that—and people think she paid far too much money.

☕ If you have food allergies, ordering at coffeehouses or restaurants can be a daunting experience. One person has gone viral after sharing how she orders from Starbucks despite having over 50 of them.

🥕 An Austin, Texas-based TikToker dedicated to “hustling my way to financial independence” revealed a hack she uses as an Instacart shopper to earn more money in a viral video posted last week.

📦 A recent video shed light on the physical and emotional toll that on-demand delivery services can take on people.

💵 With the steady rise of grocery prices during this year’s inflation, many people are finding creative and long-lasting ways to make their pennies stretch.

👋 Before you go

In a viral TikTok, a woman leaves a note asking neighbors for help carrying a large and heavy package up to her third-floor apartment. The delivery driver left her hanging.

In the video, Dequasia (@itzz.quayy) explains that she ordered a bed frame to her third-floor apartment, expecting that it would be delivered up the stairs and to her door.

Instead, the delivery person left the oversized package on the first floor of her building.

“Y’all please help me understand why they thought this was smart,” she says.