‘Can you make the drink in a sanitized shaker?’: This is how a customer with ’50+’ food allergies orders a Pink Drink at Starbucks

If you have food allergies, ordering at coffeehouses or restaurants can be a daunting experience. One TikTok user has gone viral after sharing how she orders from Starbucks despite having over 50 of them.

In a video that has amassed over 129,000 views since being posted this week, Mia Silverman (@theallergicgirl) films herself at a Starbucks counter ordering a Venti Pink Drink. However, she also requests that the drink be made in a sanitized shaker.

“Can I please have the Venti Pink drink with light ice, and if possible, I have a lot of severe food allergies, can you make the drink in a sanitized shaker to avoid cross-contact?” she says in the video.

The barista kindly obliges, and @theallergicgirl receives her order with the label “sanitize shaker beforehand.” The video then cuts to her sipping her happily sipping her drink.

The response in the comment section of Mia’s viral TikTok has been mostly positive, with many offering tips for those with food allergies.

“You can get your pink drink in bottle form now at target and other stores to avoid this,” one commenter said.

“i do this for customers a lot!!! it doesn’t take a lot of works and makes me happy to know ur safe,” a second commenter added.

However, some comments did raise concerns about the potential for cross-contamination despite @theallergicgirl’s request for a sanitized shaker.

One comment read, “they can’t promise a 100% of no cross contamination due to ingredients constantly being next to one another.”

Interestingly, @theallergicgirl has previously gone viral for having the opposite experience. In 2022 she posted a video talking about a different Starbucks location where a barista failed to properly sanitize her drink, potentially putting her life at risk.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mia Silverman via her email and to Starbucks via their press email.