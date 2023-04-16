‘How the hell am I supposed to get that up there?’: Delivery driver leaves woman’s bed on first floor when she’s on the third

In a viral TikTok, a woman leaves a note asking neighbors for help carrying a large and heavy package up to her third-floor apartment. The delivery driver left her hanging.

In the video, Dequasia (@itzz.quayy) explains that she ordered a bed frame to her third-floor apartment, expecting that it would be delivered up the stairs and to her door. Instead, the delivery person left the oversized package on the first floor of her building.

“Y’all please help me understand why they thought this was smart,” she says.

In the TikTok, Dequasia questions how she’s supposed to get the large item up to her apartment by herself. But instead of struggling by herself in an attempt to carry it up the stairs, she tapes a note to the box. In it she explains that she’ll be back for the item, but is leaving it on the first floor in the meantime because it wasn’t delivered to her third-floor apartment.

“If you’re strong and want to help feel free. I’m only 5’2”,” she wrote on the note. “Just bring it to the third floor if so.”

To her delight, someone did her the favor of carrying it to the third floor. They even drew a heart with their apartment number in it.

“That is so sweet,” she says concluding the video.

The TikTok has more than 2.5 million views and nearly 3,000 comments.

“Yall this made my heart so happy now I wanna repay them,” she wrote in the caption.

In a series of follow-up videos, Dequasia shows viewers how she thanked her neighbor for the selfless act. The content creator struggled to choose between three different thank-you cards but ultimately chose a gender-neutral one because she didn’t want to assume the person’s gender identity.

She went on to explain that while she wanted to give the person a more creative gift, like a gift basket or Edible Arrangement, she decided against it because she doesn’t know anything about the person’s preferences or potential food allergies. Instead, she put a gift card in the card and stuck it to her neighbor’s door.

Commenters under her initial video had a range of reactions.

Some people explained why the delivery person may not have taken the package up to her door.

“I work at FedEx & we’re allowed to do this at apartments. Some drivers are small women too, they can dolly it there but can’t lift it up all the way,” a delivery person replied.

“As a former Fedex driver, we are one person just as you are. If you can’t take it to the 3rd floor neither can they. That’s what movers are for,” another said.

A few people explained how they would have approached the situation.

“My itch for independence would’ve opened it and carried each piece in,” a commenter wrote.

“The scammer in me would’ve said I never received it,” another said.

A ton of others were itching for the TikTok to turn into a meet-cute. “Girl go meeet yo man!!!” But in the follow-ups, Dequasia said she didn’t want to knock on the door because she wasn’t sure who—in terms of gender, marital status, and appearance—she’d find on the other side.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dequasia for comment.