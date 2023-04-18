‘How would your boss react?’ John Fetterman’s gym shorts overshadowed his first day back at the Senate

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) returned to the Senate on Monday after spending six weeks in the hospital, receiving treatment for clinical depression. But his return was overshadowed by his attire, which stirred outrage among his political foes.

After being seen entering the Capitol wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gym shorts, Fetterman was bombarded with criticism, primarily from conservatives across social media.

“John Fetterman returned to the United States Senate wearing a hoodie and basketball shorts,” one Twitter user wrote. “How would your boss react if you missed 2 months of work and on your first day back you showed up wearing improper work attire?”

Others accused the Senator of being a “slob” and argued that he was disrespecting the Senate by choosing to wear anything other than a suit.

“This is what the Democrats hired as their representation in PA!” another said. “Returning to work like the slob that he is…. Shorts & a hoodie! Typical Democrat!!! No class, no respect, no professionalism, no decency!”

Fetterman’s clothing choice even earned a headline from Fox News, leading conservatives to claim that no Republican politician would be granted such leniency for wearing casual clothing.

“A man of the street people,” one conservative user tweeted. “If a repub showed up to work like that AOC would have at least three videos criticizing them.”

Progressive supporters of Fetterman shot back with responses of their own, which included photographs of conservative lawmakers wearing gym clothing while on the job.

“‘Can’t believe John Fetterman wore shorts walking into the Senate’ is only said by those who have never seen how Ted Cruz dresses in the Senate halls half of the time,” Twitter user Gerald Miguel LeRoy stated.

Another left-leaning Twitter user noted that they would prefer Fetterman’s politics and clothing over the politics and suits of prominent conservatives.

“Give me John Fetterman in shorts and a hoodie over Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio in a suit and tie any day of the week,” Anne Holliday said.

Fetterman, who didn’t answer questions from reporters upon his return, is expected to chair his first subcommittee in the coming days.