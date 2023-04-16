‘They will catch you after a while’: Instacart shopper shares how she makes extra money on orders

An Austin, Texas-based TikToker dedicated to “hustling my way to financial independence” revealed a hack she uses as an Instacart shopper to earn more money in a viral video posted last week.

In the video, viewed more than 153,000 times as of Monday, a user with the name She_Hustles (@unbotheredbyopinions) said they likely made between $350 and $400 last year by uploading receipts from Instacart orders that they delivered to the Fetch app.

“I take those receipts because Instacart does not want you to give them to customers. They want you to maintain possession of them,” they said in the video. “I promptly scanned those receipts into the Fetch app, where I earn additional money for shopping.”

In the video, the TikToker admitted they don’t know if the practice goes against Instacart policy, but said they would keep doing it until someone told them not to.

“Sometimes you have to cut corners. So if you are not scanning your receipts into the Fetch app and you are an Instacart shopper, you are a sucker. Do it today,” they said before ending their video.

It’s not the first time people have shared similar hacks on TikTok. In a video posted on Mar. 31, user Jazmin (@jzzminisabel) revealed how she uses a pen and white nail polish to change the dates on old, discarded receipts that she then uploads to Fetch to earn cash rewards.

“It works fr but I might get banned,” she captioned the video.

TikTokers under She_Hustles’ video cautioned them against posting the hack online.

“They will catch you after a while,” user Janders (@janders03) warned. “I had a friend deactivated from doing it after a month.”

“No hate but I’d suggest only scanning the ones you’ll get the most points on! I’ve heard they do catch up to this and will ban your account,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted Instacart via email and She_Hustles via TikTok comment.