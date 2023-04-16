If you’re not an ideal hotel guest, news can get around to other hotels. That’s according to a hospitality professional on TikTok who goes by the nickname “Miss Hotelier,” with a warning that travelers might want to heed.

Creator Sammie Kahkola (@miss_hotelier), who according to her LinkedIn account is a hotel front office manager based in Los Angeles, made the TikTok video in question. It’s generated a little more than 4,000 views in the first three days it’s been on the platform.

“I don’t think many people realize this, but I need you guys to know that hotels talk to each other, especially when they’re within the same brand,” she begins. “If you’re a member and you’re causing a disturbance, I can see where you have stayed, call them asked about their experience, and I can see where you’re going to stay to warn them about the experience that we had.”

She explains a recent case in point. “We had this guest that stayed with us — she was just the absolute worst and she caused a huge disturbance, made false allegations, threatened the hotel, and was still wanting service recovery and money back and points and all,” she says.

Kahkola shares, “We got a call from another property within our brand saying that they noticed she stayed with us. They asked about our experience, they told us about their experience, and then we realized she’s been doing this everywhere.”

She then warns those who might be problems, saying, “So just know that if you’re the absolute worst, I’m going to be calling the places that you have future reservations at to warn them that you’re coming. And if I catch wind that you are going to be moving to another hotel or staying within the area, I’m going to be emailing all the hotels in the area to make sure that they know that you might come.”

The TikToker concludes, “So just know that we all look out for each other. And if you are the absolute worst, everyone’s going to know.”

The video brought in other hotel workers operating under the same general creed.

“I have everyone’s email in this town,” a user commented on the video. “Had a pest, I mean past guest, yell why no one had a room for her.” Then, the commenter added with a grinning emoji, “I did that.”

“I call the hotel next door to warn them,” another wrote. “We’re different brands, but I don’t want them to have to deal with the problem guest either.”

One person inquired, “Ok, but what do hotels do with this warning? Like why should these Karens care about this?”

Commenters were quick with responses. One said, “They can cancel your reservation before you show up.”

Another chimed in, “Bc they won’t be able to stay anywhere! They’ll be put on DNR lists & blacklisted!!”

One even went as far as to say, “If you have to ask, you’re one of the people that they warn about.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.