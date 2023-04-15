‘So excited to open this up’: Woman sends wedding invite to Chipotle. She ends up getting a response

A woman sent a wedding invitation to Chipotle. The chain responded, but it wasn’t quite what she was hoping for.

In the TikTok, Ali (@ali.that.girl) says she sent out wedding invitations to her and her soon-to-be husband’s favorite companies and celebrities. The logic behind this trend is that if a couple is lucky, a few companies or celebrities may RSVP no but will send a gift in place of attending.

As she flips through several dozen envelopes, viewers can spot familiar companies, including Chick-fil-a, Chipotle, and Coca-Cola.

Chipotle was the first company to respond, Ali shares while holding up a white envelope (that’s already been opened) with the Chipotle logo on the back.

Ali also shows the Chipotle branded card that was inside and shares that she was “so excited to open this up.”

But the response included inside totally tanked her expectations. Instead of there being something written on the card, there’s a folded-up piece of printer paper between the cardstock.

In the letter, Chipotle says they’re “big fans” of providing in-kind donations to silent auctions and raffles for nonprofits. However, they don’t currently grant any cash donations, food donations, or sponsorships.

Ali looks at the camera, bemused after reading the letter.

“So, no free burrito bowl for me,” she says. “Don’t send your wedding invites to Chipotle. You’re welcome.”

The video has a whopping 14.6 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments.

Despite Chipotle’s response, the outreach and video weren’t a complete loss. In a follow-up video, Ali shares that Blue Bell, the popular Texas ice cream brand, sent back a letter congratulating the soon-to-be-married couple. They even included a coupon for a free half gallon of ice cream and addressed it to what would be their new names after getting married.

Many commenters pointed out that now that sending companies wedding invitations has become more popular, they’re probably getting tired of responding and are less likely to respond with an actual gift.

“All these companies have caught on ain’t no one giving stuff away for free anymore,” one person wrote.

Others were hating on Ali’s at attempt to get a few free gifts.

“If you didn’t send wedding invites to companies, you’d save on postage AND invites so you can buy your own burrito,” one person wrote.

And several commenters had jokes about the whole situation.

“Lmao chipotle said and none for Gretchen Weiners,” a commenter said.

“Chipotle was responding on auto pilot,” a person wrote.

“I bet if corporations started sending random employees to these people’s weddings everyone would stop sending these invites,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ali and Chipotle for comment.