‘$40 on dip is crazy’: Walmart customer spends almost $40 on ingredients to make queso at home

One of the most memorable quotes from Stephen Spielberg’s iconic flick, Jurassic Park, is uttered by Jeff Goldblum’s character, Dr. Ian Malcolm, when speaking about the decision to bring dinosaurs back to life: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

It seems that many people feel the same way about the homemade queso that TikToker Kaylla Lewis (@kayllalewis) shows off in a recent clip. In a span of 8 seconds, she clearly demonstrates how to make the dip, along with the ingredients she used to do so.

Many users thought she paid far too much money to make the cheese sauce, while others feared for their stomach’s ability to handle that much dairy and spice at once.

In the video, Lewis begins tossing fat stacks of cheese slices from Walmart into a pot. She begins with around 2 lbs of White American cheese (at $17.00) into the pot. She then grabs another 2 lbs of cheese, this time pepper jack slices (also priced at $17.00), and dumps those in as well.

Afterward, she adds a 12 oz. can of evaporated milk to the concoction and then adds green chiles to it, before grabbing a wooden spoon and stirring the pot, the contents heated by the stove top it rests on.

The clip then cuts to her still stirring in a circular motion until the ingredients blend together, becoming a mass of gooey, creamy queso. At this stage in the cooking process, Lewis adds a small packet of seasoning for added flavor. The final shot of the video shows Lewis dipping a chip into her newly made queso sauce.

Many viewers couldn’t comprehend why she would spend so much money to make her own queso sauce. If she purchased all of the ingredients from Walmart, just the cheese slices and evaporated milk alone cost her over $35. For comparison, you can purchase four 15 oz. jars of Tostitos ready-made queso on Amazon for around $31-$33 depending on which seller you decide to buy from.

“Bro spent 27 to make queso u wild neva neva neva,” they wrote.

Someone else quipped, “That’s like 40 bucks of ingredients for a giant pot of melted cheese,” while another thought Lewis spent quite a bit of cash on her homemade queso. “Damn that’s so expensive just for cheese sauce,” they wrote.

The TikToker responded to the comment, however, to say that she did end up feeding a lot of people with it.

One commenter suggested another way that Lewis could’ve saved some money making her own queso at home—not getting the cheese slices and instead opting to buy it in brick form instead.

“Isn’t it cheaper to buy a block of cheese?” a user asked.

One of the more prevailing thoughts in the comments section was the effect that her queso would have on their gastrointestinal health.

“Bruh my stomach gon be sounding like the intro of rack city,” one person quipped, while another remarked, “Stomach finna be boiling.”

“It looks good but let’s think risk vs reward,” another TikToker said, insinuating there would be some toilet drama that could arise as a result of eating the queso.

Some were a bit more descriptive of the type of pain they’d endure from eating Lewis’ recipe.

“Its giving bubbled guts but im willing to risk it at this point,” and “my stomach doing backflips just from watching this,” some commenters wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lewis via email for further comment.