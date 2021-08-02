‘Patriots’ on the right are thrilled that U.S. women’s soccer lost Olympic match

In a stunning upset, on Monday, the United States’ women’s soccer team lost in the Olympic semifinals to Canada—and conservatives online are celebrating.

The right wing has taken issue with U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for years. They especially seem to target their ire at Megan Rapinoe, one of the team’s most visible stars.

Rapinoe was among the first white female athletes to participate in anthem protests begun by Colin Kaepernick. She’s also criticized former President Donald Trump. In 2019, Rapinoe said that if they won the World Cup, she would not be “going to the fucking White House.” USWNT has also taken part in anthem protests of racial injustice.

None of this has gone over well with the crowd that complains about social media censorship and claims to champion freedom of speech.

Some on the right have been rooting against their own country throughout the Olympics. To them, USWNT’s defeat by Canada was cause for celebration.

“I have heard that it is difficult to score goals while your knee is on the ground,” a Twitter user commented. “Maybe they should stand and respect their flag and country next time.”

Similar comments flooded Twitter, primarily from accounts that describe themselves as American.

Wow. The women's soccer team really blew it AGAIN. Losing to Canada ? Probably SORE KNEES from all their KNEELING. I love it when America wins the Gold—but the "bronze" lining here is we won't see as much of the purple hair chick MEG @mPinoe during the "off season" pic.twitter.com/DNJdnFMxMl — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 2, 2021

Great news! https://t.co/UtfxVGeLZ8 — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) August 2, 2021

I absolutely love to see it. As well as many other Americans do, too! — Narco Verratti (@BroSchembechler) August 2, 2021

I'm from the US but I'm happy CAN won, the US women's team behaviour does not represent the US — jmac (@jmac90523088) August 2, 2021

Glad you egotistical players lost. Competition is getting better. Keep whining and disrespecting the great country you live in https://t.co/dKcem48zat — Giancarlo (@Blueshirt26) August 2, 2021

Oh this is definitely the result we wanted — Eddie 🇺🇸 🏒 (@EddiePikulski) August 2, 2021

When one of them take a knee fans stopped watching — David Degnan (@SouthDegnan) August 2, 2021

As many people pointed out, USWNT is far from the only team to protest racial injustice and discrimination by kneeling. Canada’s team has knelt before games during this Olympics.

Many suggested that cheering against one’s own team for exercising their free speech rights is the opposite of patriotism.

“If you rooted against the @USWNT because you’re upset at their protests you’re not a Patriot…no matter what you Twitter bio says,” one Twitter user wrote.

So many negative comments on here. Which one of you all can take their place? Next I guess you will be rooting against our Military. Congratulations USWNT. — LJ (@larrydjones14) August 2, 2021

They're patriots and fans only as long as you do and agree with exactly what they say — Thekoogler (@thekoogler723) August 2, 2021

USWNT will play for the bronze medal on Thursday.

