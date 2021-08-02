Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of the USWNT are seen after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final match between USA and Netherlands.

Mikolaj Barbanell/Shutterstock (Licensed)

‘Patriots’ on the right are thrilled that U.S. women’s soccer lost Olympic match

Their celebration of the team losing wasn't met well by people online.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Aug 2, 2021   Updated Aug 2, 2021, 12:14 pm CDT

In a stunning upset, on Monday, the United States’ women’s soccer team lost in the Olympic semifinals to Canada—and conservatives online are celebrating.

Featured Video Hide

The right wing has taken issue with U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for years. They especially seem to target their ire at Megan Rapinoe, one of the team’s most visible stars.

Advertisement Hide

Rapinoe was among the first white female athletes to participate in anthem protests begun by Colin Kaepernick. She’s also criticized former President Donald Trump. In 2019, Rapinoe said that if they won the World Cup, she would not be “going to the fucking White House.” USWNT has also taken part in anthem protests of racial injustice.

None of this has gone over well with the crowd that complains about social media censorship and claims to champion freedom of speech.

Some on the right have been rooting against their own country throughout the Olympics. To them, USWNT’s defeat by Canada was cause for celebration.

“I have heard that it is difficult to score goals while your knee is on the ground,” a Twitter user commented. “Maybe they should stand and respect their flag and country next time.”

Advertisement Hide

Similar comments flooded Twitter, primarily from accounts that describe themselves as American.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

As many people pointed out, USWNT is far from the only team to protest racial injustice and discrimination by kneeling. Canada’s team has knelt before games during this Olympics.

Many suggested that cheering against one’s own team for exercising their free speech rights is the opposite of patriotism.

“If you rooted against the @USWNT because you’re upset at their protests you’re not a Patriot…no matter what you Twitter bio says,” one Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement Hide

USWNT will play for the bronze medal on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide

Read more viral politics stories

Trump busted for copy-and-pasting promo material while praising a Fox News host’s book
Ted Cruz attacked Dems for leaving Texas—is immediately reminded that he fled for Cancun
‘Stupidity has a champion in Colorado’: Lauren Boebert posts, quickly deletes, tweet downplaying COVID Delta variant
‘What’s going on with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s feet?’: QAnon congresswoman posts feet on main, gets roasted
Jeff Bezos’ space rocket looks like a straight-up d*ck
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 2, 2021, 10:47 am CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

Claire Goforth