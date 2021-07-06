Conservatives are triggered over false claim that U.S. women’s soccer team protested national anthem

On Monday, the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) was accused of protesting during the national anthem, which was played by 98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré.

“Disgraceful behavior,” the Post Millennial howled, sparking a deluge of outrage throughout the right-wing ecosystem that is easily triggered by anthem protests.

“Embarrassing and disrepectful [sic],” tweeted Sean Spicer. “Proud Americans don’t turn their backs to men like Pete,” Republican congressional candidate Catalina Lauf snarled on Twitter. “U.S. turn away from national anthem,” the Daily Caller’s headline read. The Gateway Pundit raged, “These women should not be allowed to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.”

But, as others immediately pointed out, the team didn’t turn their back on the flag or on DuPré. Most of the players faced the flag during the anthem, and a few faced the same direction as DuPré, who is known lovingly known as “Harmonica Pete.”

“We turned because we faced the flag,” tweeted USWNT player Carli Lloyd in response to the Post Millennial.

U.S. Soccer’s communications department replied to the Post Millennial’s tweet within hours, writing, “No one turned their back on WWII veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium.

“The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.”

Not true. No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight's anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him. — U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 6, 2021

A video USWNT tweeted hours before the match shows the team shaking DuPré’s hand before the match.

The Daily Caller, Post Millennial, and other right-wing media updated their stories to note the team’s denial and somewhat clarify their reporting.

Right-wing site The Post Millennial ran an article saying US players were "DISGRACEFUL" for turning to the right during the anthem…



…then, when that nonsense was debunked, they changed the article to say *the other* players were "DISGRACEFUL" for *not* turning to the right. pic.twitter.com/WejsIVb00c — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 6, 2021

But it was too late. The outrage machine had been set in motion.

As of Tuesday afternoon, social media users, including some high-profile conservatives, continued claiming that USWNT had participated in an anthem protest. “Liar,” said John Cardillo of the team’s denial.

“The guy fought for your freedom dummies!” tweeted AKUSA77.

Others on the right have acknowledged the error, but attempted to deflect the blame.

The Daily Beast contributing editor Justin Baragona reports that Fox News commentators tried to justify false claims about USWNT by saying that people just assume athletes will show disrespect toward the U.S. flag.

Right-wing media now justifying their false claims against the US women's soccer team because "a huge percentage of American sports fans totally think it’s believable" and it's "unfortunately a sign of where we are" that "so many of us just presume that level of disrespect." pic.twitter.com/Q0s0RLkTj6 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 6, 2021

Conservative media’s attempt to vilify the team may have worked for some of its core audience, but elsewhere the outlets were widely condemned.

“Completely manufactured controversy, and the unwillingness of people on the right to admit they messed up is embarrassing,” Twitter user @spicyramen821 replied to the Daily Wire.

Umm…I was at the game. The players faced the flag. This is a disgraceful post. pic.twitter.com/hNDV9pGM64 — Michael Egan (@eganmike) July 6, 2021

“That our audience is predisposed to believing things that aren’t true only proves how right we are.” — Trevor Newell (@tsn75) July 6, 2021

But that info won't get their base riled up, so they lie and gaslight. — Kathleen supports Voting Rights (@KathleenT135) July 6, 2021

"Reporting" would have entailed asking at least one question, which would have led to the obvious answer provided by US Soccer. (My goodness, players turned toward end zone had hands over their hearts) So even surrounded by quote marks, this wasn't in the universe of reporting. — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) July 6, 2021