This week, former President Donald Trump and his campaign team fought with officials at Arlington National Cemetery over Trump taking campaign photos and videos with soldiers’ graves.

Trump ultimately did, which is illegal.

The former president and his campaign received an immense amount of backlash for the photo op and literally pushing back against employee intervention over it, but Trump campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita isn’t having it.

This afternoon, LaCivita reposted footage of Trump at the cematary to “trigger” those who are offended by it in the Army—who he dubbed “hacks.”

“Reposting this hoping to trigger the hacks at @SecArmy,” LaCivita tweeted.

Reposting this hoping to trigger the hacks at @SecArmy https://t.co/6ePp2C8jMb — Chris LaCivita (@LaCivitaC) August 29, 2024

In a statement released today, the Army said that Trump and his team were aware of the laws pertaining to photos in the cemetery and pushed a cemetery employee “aside” when she tried to intervene.

Regardless, Trump still released a campaign video from the event.

“This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked,” CNN reported the statement said.

That said, spokesperson told CNN that the employee won’t be pressing charges against Trump’s team and that the army considers “the matter closed.”

LaCivita was harshly criticized on X for insulting the Army.

“Now you’re at war with the Army?” an X user wrote. “You really are desperate and stupid.”

“Why do such thing,” another person asked.

“Attacking the U.S. military after desecrating the gravesites of their fallen brothers and sisters,” an X user said. “Bold strategy!”

The Trump campaign is no stranger to disrespecting the military: In 2018, Trump called soldiers who were killed in combat “losers” and “suckers,” and last year, former Trump White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that Trump didn’t want to be around amputee veterans because it wouldn’t “look good.”

LaCivita was in the military himself: He served in the U.S. Marines and even won a Purple Heart.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.