‘Is this HR pretending to be an hourly team member’: Amazon worker claims employees are allowed to sit down on the job—but viewers are skeptical

In a viral TikTok video, an Amazon worker claims that employees are allowed to sit down on the job—but other users are skeptical.

“At Amazon you can sit down when you’re tired and take a nap at your station,” user @rare.ssur wrote via text on the video.

The TikTok shows the Amazon worker sitting down while scanning items.

“They treat us like family,” he captioned the video.

The video, which received over 1.7 million views, is one of many in a string of videos by the creator that mock those who complain about Amazon working conditions.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rare.ssur/video/7062509678995148078

“I can’t believe people are quitting because they’re too lazy to do this for $49 an hour at Amazon,” the TikToker wrote via text on one of the videos.

In another follow-up video, the Amazon worker encouraged other people to apply to work there. However, it was a satirical response to one commenter who suggested Jeff Bezos was behind the camera threatening the worker to make the positive video.

“Can y’all please go apply on www.amazonjobs.com. They provide you with a Nike tech on your first day and don’t monitor you on your bathroom breaks,” the user quipped via text on the video, while throwing a thumbs up and shifting his eyes to look at “Bezos” behind the camera.

However, many users were still skeptical of the worker’s positive claim.

“Is this HR pretending to be an hourly team member,” one user asked.

“Homie sponsored or what?” said another.

“Do amazon workers get a job promotion if they make a promo vid?” a third user questioned.

One user seconded the TikToker’s claim about being able to sit down on the job.

“I be sitting every time i get overwhelmed and no one gaf … easiest money i’ve made since i started,” they said.

However, this sparked controversy in the comments, with some users claiming that varying experiences depend on the warehouse.

“It definitely depends on what manager you have,” one user said.

“Each warehouse must differ because my cousin works at Hazelton, PA facility and says they are all treated really well,” another said.

Though, many Amazon workers denied the TikToker’s claim from their own experience.

“Lol this is hella cap bro works in the easier warehouse. My warehouse will fire you for leaning on the conveyer belt,” one user said.

“They don’t even let you sit down at your station on breaks gotta walk all the way to the break room,” another said.

“I’m pregnant and they wouldn’t even let me sit,” a third user chimed in.

“This is not true … they wouldn’t let us sit when i worked there lmfao,” a fourth said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @rare.ssur via TikTok comment and Amazon via email.

