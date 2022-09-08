‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama kicks off fall film season 

Now Streaming is a weekly column that reviews and analyzes the latest streaming content for you and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox. Let us crawl the web for you. Subscribe to web_crawlr here.

Analysis

Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde film finally out this month, has been followed by a trail of drama that’s threatened to overshadow the actual film, and a now-clarified spitting incident involving Chris Pine and Harry Styles at the Venice Film Festival this week only heightened the stakes.

A viral tweet collected all the news coming out of Venice: “chris pine disassociating at a press conference, florence pugh showing up 15 mins late with an aperol spritz, tom cruise clinging to a plane and saying “see you at the movies!”, brendan fraser getting a six minute ovation…maybe cinema really is back.”

While Don’t Worry Darling isn’t getting great reviews, the fall movie season will test out whether that summer box-office bump was just a fluke.

In September, we’re looking forward to Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde (Sept. 28), and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King (Sept. 16). Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund’s satire of the super-rich (and follow-up to The Square), makes its U.S. debut at Fantastic Fest before releasing Oct. 7.

It’s also spooky season, and I’m intrigued by Amazon’s unnecessary remake of Goodnight Mommy (Sept. 16), Paramount+’s Smile (Sept. 30), and Peacock’s Halloween Ends (Oct. 14), the final Halloween movie. (And it’s hopefully better than whatever Halloween Kills was.)

And then Disney’s much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts Nov. 11.

Why it matters

The summer box office numbers were promising, but the No. 1 spot Labor Day weekend was Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that came out in December.

