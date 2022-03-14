‘I charge them for the whole combo idc’: Whataburger worker roasts customers who order ‘combo without drink,’ sparking debate

People have seriously strong opinions about fast food ordering habits, as proven by this viral TikTok from a Whataburger worker.

TikToker @ailaniaislynn inspired a divisive reaction with a simple question about Whataburger customers: Why do people order a combo without a drink? The whole point of a combo is to include a drink in your meal order.

This TikTok has racked up more than 300,000 views in two days, depicting @ailaniaislynn working at the Whataburger counter with the caption, “my mind when a customer tells me they want a combo but not a drink.” As she takes a customer’s order, the audio track says, “You’re fucking with me, right?”

By definition, a combo order includes a drink. Otherwise, you’re just ordering a burger and a side. So it’s easy to see why Whataburger workers might get annoyed by someone ordering a “combo” that doesn’t include a third of the combo deal.

On the other hand, a lot of customers either don’t know or don’t care about the difference. “as a person who says this, im sorry, I JUST WANT FRIES,” says the top comment on the post. “if we tell y’all individual items you mess it up,” argues another commenter.

But commenters from inside the fast food industry agreed with @ailaniaislynn’s frustrations. “i swearrr nothing irked me more than this and then I would politely correct them and they would bark back at me loud and wrong again,” reads one comment. Another fast food worker chimed in with a more succinct reply: “I charge them for the whole combo idc.”

Basically, workers find the combo-without-a-drink order annoying because it’s harder to input, and because some customers think they can use it to ask for a discount. In the words of one commenter: “y’all in these comments clearly haven’t worked food.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ailaniaislynn via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: