‘Just don’t look right idk’: TikToker questions food offerings at T.J. Maxx, sparking debate

A subject of much fascination on the platform, a TikToker’s video questioning the food sold at T.J. Maxx has garnered attention from 3 million viewers.

In the video, Sassy Selena (@sassyselenaa) shows some of the items in the food section of T.J. Maxx. She states that she saw a package of marinated olives next to the makeup, which didn’t sit right with her.

“It was the marinated olives sitting on the shelf next to the makeup for me,” she captioned the video. “Just don’t look right idk.”

Sassy’s observations of the food offerings at the retailer are far from the first to be critical. The Daily Dot has previously covered similar concerns, with multiple employees of the retailer coming to its defense and clarifying that the store does not sell expired or otherwise questionable food.

The retailer, along with Marshall’s and HomeGoods, is owned by a company called TJX that purchases overstock items from other companies to sell for a discount.

In this latest example, several commenters shared their favorite snacks from the retailer.

“Leave me and my Skinny Syrups alone,” one commenter wrote.

“Dem cookies you never see anywhere else hit different,” another commenter wrote.

“The potato gnocchi is actually really good,” a commenter wrote.

One commenter shared that they had never had a bad experience with the food, as others joked about being hospitalized after eating things purchased there.

“Never have had a bad experience with any food from T.J. Maxx,” one commenter wrote. “They have the coolest stuff.”

Another shared their guidance for purchasing food items from the retailer.

“Check expiration dates and you’re good,” they wrote. “Fun way to try new and random things. I get bored of the same snacks every day.”

Others were staunchly critical of buying food at T.J. Maxx.

“The scary part is thinking that there’s someone in the world that buys [their] groceries from there,” one commenter wrote.

“Getting food at T.J. Maxx is same energy as getting a piercing at Claire’s,” another wrote.

“I’ve always felt like this I just can’t buy food from there,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sassyselenaa via Instagram DM, as well as to T.J. Maxx directly via email.

