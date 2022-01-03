‘As a former employee, they were old’: TikToker’s viral video about the snacks at T.J. Maxx sparks debate

A video questioning the age of food items available at T.J. Maxx has gained viral attention, receiving 3 million views so far on TikTok.

The video features text overlay stating that, in the opinion of poster @brofan1ty, the food just doesn’t

“look right.”

“All the snacks at T.J. Maxx gotta be historic, like years old that stuff don’t look right,” it reads.

While the video is only seven seconds long, it garnered over 430,000 comments since it was posted. Some commenters insisted that the items are old snacks and intended only for looks.

“My brain doesn’t register this as edible food,” one commenter wrote. “I look at the snacks here the same way I look at those old jars of pickled olives for decoration.”

However, many commenters also insisted that their favorite snacks come from T.J. Maxx.

“Okay but you will find the best snack ever in there and never see it again in your life,” one commenter wrote.

Many alleged former and current employees of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Homegoods were adamant that the snacks are fine and that workers are required to check the expiration dates when stocking them. The three retailers are all owned by the same umbrella company, TJX.

“I work at Homegoods which is under the same company of TJX, I’m in love with some of our snacks!” one commenter wrote. “Haven’t seen anything expired.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @brofan1ty via TikTok direct message and to TJX via email.

