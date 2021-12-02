‘$18 for milk’: TikToker shares grocery store prices in rural Alaska—viewers are stunned

A TikToker shared shockingly high grocery store prices in rural Alaska in viral video that stunned many of the 6,500 commenters.

TikToker @emilyinalaska_ regularly posts videos about her life in rural Alaska. Her Nov. 22 video showing price tags on normal grocery store items attracted over 2.3 million views and 257,900 likes to date.

As she zooms over standard items like chips and coffee, the text overlay narrates: “Grocery prices in rural Alaska.”

“The cost of living in Alaska is 24% higher than the national average,” the narration says. “Goods are priced higher since they have to travel farther by plane or barge to get to rural areas.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@emilyinalaska_/video/7033422033677651246

According to the video, a block of Tillamook Cheddar is $24.99, a quart of Darigold milk is $18.29, and a pack of Land O’Frost smoked turkey breast is $10.29.

To compare, the price of Tillamook Cheddar at Target in Texas is $10.39, and the national average for a gallon (which is two quarts) of milk is $3.69.

The current minimum wage in Alaska is $10.34/hour.

While @emilyinalaska_ doesn’t divulge where she is in the state, many Alaskans noted how high grocery prices are in rural areas compared to larger cities, like Anchorage. As the TikToker says, the high prices are due to how difficult it is to transport goods to remote areas.

Many of the 6,494 comments poke fun at the high grocery prices.

“Kids you’re having snow with a sideof snow for dinner,” @k08 said.

“The only time I think the ‘I hunt because groceries are expensive’ argument is valid. Respect for rural Alaskans,” @therealdiegoisiordia wrote.

“Goes in with 100 bucks comes out with a bag of chips,” a third quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to @emilyinalaska_ for comment.

