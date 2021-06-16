woman holding straw (l) woman using straw to catch "butter" stream in popcorn bucket (c) woman giving thumbs up (r)

@colleenlepp/TikTok

‘The one true life hack’: TikTok hack for buttering popcorn blows up—but not everyone’s a fan

Emergent technique lauded as a game-changer.

Laiken Neumann 

Laiken Neumann

Internet Culture

Published Jun 16, 2021   Updated Jun 16, 2021, 11:47 am CDT

Unevenly buttered popcorn may become but a memory, as a viral TikTok reveals a new way to butter your movie theater snack simply using a straw. But, critics say, the method isn’t as effective as advertised.

Featured Video Hide

“I love buttered popcorn, but I hate when the butter is only at the top,” TikTok creator Colleen Lepp says in the video. 

Advertisement Hide

Lepp sticks a plastic straw in the center of her bucket of popcorn, lining it up with the butter dispenser. She then presses the button, and butter flows down the straw into the lower portion of the bucket.

“It takes a minute lining it up, but once you do, you are good to go,” she says.

Lepp’s TikTok, posted June 14, has now been viewed over 5.1 million times.

@colleenlepp

Popcorn hack! #movietheater #movietok #movietheaterpopcorn #movietheaterhacks #popcorn #popcornhack #butterpopcorn #butterlover #amctheaters #amc

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod
Advertisement Hide

“This is something my aunt taught me when I was really little and I’ve been using it ever since,” she says, throwing a thumbs-up to the camera. “Let me know if it works for you. Good luck.”

Some commenters said this was their tried-and-true method for popcorn buttering.

“The one true life hack!” one user said. “I put 3 different straws at different sections and heights to get butter in all the levels.” 

“Omg I always do this and people look at me like I’m crazy!” another said.

However, the hack proved disastrous for some who had tried it before.

Advertisement Hide

“I did that and it stained my clothes because the butter seeped through the bottom,” one user said. Others responded by suggesting she cover the bottom with a plastic bag or paper towels to avoid spills.

A few commenters suggested that Lepp ask the employees to layer in the butter as they scoop the popcorn, but Lepp said her theater doesn’t allow that anymore due to their COVID-19 restrictions on excessive food handling.

Other users pointed out other places they had seen the buttering method before, including on the YouTube channel Dude Perfect and the Netflix comedy show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. 

While this handy hack may rid you of unflavored popcorn, one thing is certain: Extra napkins are a must.

Today’s top stories

TikToker exposes nurse’s ‘hateful’ videos, allegedly gets him fired
‘Of course people are going to break down under these conditions’: Viral photo of McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks debate
Karen almost ‘ruins’ beach proposal in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 16, 2021, 11:46 am CDT

Laiken Neumann

Laiken Neumann is a general assignment intern at the Daily Dot. You can also find her writing about music and film at the Austin Chronicle. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Laiken Neumann