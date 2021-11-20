‘I think they’re legit about to break up’: TikToker’s roommate and her boyfriend get into argument over Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Some Taylor Swift fans are rethinking their relationships after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). A viral TikTok showed one relationship may be in peril after the couple allegedly had a disagreement over the popular track “All Too Well” off of the album.

TikToker Shane Barton (@mogwaiis) overheard his roommate in the middle of a heated conversation with her boyfriend, discussing the song. It appears the boyfriend was readily defending Jake Gyllenhaal, whose breakup with Swift inspired the track.

“All I’m saying is that I don’t really get what he did,” the boyfriend yells. “I just don’t get it.”

“What do you mean, ‘You don’t get it?’” responds the roommate.

“That stupid song was longer than their relationship,” he said.

“Oh my God,” the roommate retorts. “You need to leave, Brad. You need to leave right now.”

It’s been long rumored that the original Red album—released in 2012—was largely about the singer’s brief relationship with the Brokeback Mountain actor. The pair started dating in late 2010, but broke up after a few months. At the time of dating, Swift was only 20 years old; Gyllenhaal was 29.

A decade later, the rerelease of Swift’s Red album had a lot of fans ready to tear into Gyllenhaal one last time. The rerecorded album features a new 10-minute version of “All Too Well” which further details parts of their relationship. “I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age,” and “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / and that made me want to die,” are just some of the scathing lyrics in the song.

After its release, women began rethinking their relationships with older men. As a result, many TikTok commenters defended the girlfriend for standing her ground.

“If a man can’t understand what Jake did wrong, he’ll do the same thing to you,” said one person.

“I just want a man to protect me the way he would the reputation of a man he’s never met,” commented a second.

“I’m not even a Swiftie,” said a third viewer. “But that’s a big red flag.”

In a follow-up comment, @mogwaiis confirmed that his roommate’s boyfriend is “packing his bags.”

“I’ve known Brad for 45 seconds and I’m CELEBRATING his departure,” one user responded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mogwaiis via TikTok comment and Instagram DM.

