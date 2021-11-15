‘I was starting to doubt my sanity’: People love this Steve Martin doppelgänger playing with a Daschund

Steve Martin trended on Twitter Monday morning, but not for his birthday or anything he’s done—but rather for his sheer resemblance to a months-old video that can only be described as wholesome.

Last week, the Twitter account @estresscurado, which shares cute animal videos with the aims of curing stress, posted a 20-second video of a white-haired man playing with a Daschund and simply captioned it with a heart as Chill the Duo’s cover of “Home” played in the background.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/GQr0sH6rXE — esse perfil é a cura do estresse (@estressecurado) November 10, 2021

A few days later, the video was shared by Amee Vanderpool, who noted the man’s similarity in appearance to Steve Martin and that the video originally was part of a series called “Dads with dogs they didn’t want.”

A man who looks like Steve Martin, in a garden, tending to this dachshund is exactly what I need this morning. Apparently, this is from a series called, "Dads with dogs they didn't want."❤️pic.twitter.com/mCnjGq04cz — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 15, 2021

Even before Vanderpool shared the video and put out the idea that the man in the video looked like Martin, people were making the connection between the two—and even identifying the man as the actor and comedian.

I love Steve Martin.

Hes just a wild and crazy guy! https://t.co/DtxEUhMkzz — Coleen Ahearn (@AhearnColeen) November 15, 2021

an adorable candid video of Steve Martin with a dachshund ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/dyz41okl3m — germanbini 🌹 peace, love, brotherhood (@germanbini) November 15, 2021

steve martin is trending so i checked it out, and apparently i am not disappointed THIS WARMS MY HEARTTT 💕😭✨ https://t.co/1wX2VQF6p0 — tara 🌈🍰✨ (@sitcombrainrot) November 15, 2021

It didn’t take long for the video to end up in front of Martin himself. Just a couple of hours after Vanderpool shared the video, Martin quote-retweeted the video and debunked it all while noticing how much the man looked like Martin.

“I’m relieved to find out this is not me,” Martin tweeted. “I was starting to doubt my sanity.”

I am relieved to find out this is not me. I was starting to doubt my sanity. https://t.co/sopfc9XxIF — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) November 15, 2021

The fact that the man playing with a Daschund wasn’t Martin wasn’t enough to diminish the video. It’s an entirely relatable video and one that the word “wholesome” would be unironically applied to because there’s something joyous about seeing someone play with a dog without a care in the world.

Only Murders in the Building, season 2 is so wholesome



(I don't think this is actually Steve Martin) https://t.co/CsEINb8A90 — Washington Post TikTok Turkey 🦃 (@davejorgenson) November 15, 2021

That unfortunately isn’t the great Steve Martin, but damn do I love this. https://t.co/IjJ7Zutzfz — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 15, 2021

As to where it came from? The video going viral on Twitter—and leading to Martin’s name to trend—is a cropped TikTok video (that removes captions and the poster’s watermark) originally posted in March by TikToker @sarahccx. The caption reads, “Dads with the dog they say they didn’t want” but is otherwise the same as the one on Twitter. It’s capturing a common sentiment: That a family member who stood firmly against getting a pet for ages ended up being the family member who bonded the most with said pet.

A second video was posted in September, this time set to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

