‘I was starting to doubt my sanity’: People love this Steve Martin doppelgänger playing with a Daschund

Steve Martin trended on Twitter Monday morning, but not for his birthday or anything he’s done—but rather for his sheer resemblance to a months-old video that can only be described as wholesome.
Last week, the Twitter account @estresscurado, which shares cute animal videos with the aims of curing stress, posted a 20-second video of a white-haired man playing with a Daschund and simply captioned it with a heart as Chill the Duo’s cover of “Home” played in the background.
A few days later, the video was shared by Amee Vanderpool, who noted the man’s similarity in appearance to Steve Martin and that the video originally was part of a series called “Dads with dogs they didn’t want.”
Even before Vanderpool shared the video and put out the idea that the man in the video looked like Martin, people were making the connection between the two—and even identifying the man as the actor and comedian.
It didn’t take long for the video to end up in front of Martin himself. Just a couple of hours after Vanderpool shared the video, Martin quote-retweeted the video and debunked it all while noticing how much the man looked like Martin.
“I’m relieved to find out this is not me,” Martin tweeted. “I was starting to doubt my sanity.”
The fact that the man playing with a Daschund wasn’t Martin wasn’t enough to diminish the video. It’s an entirely relatable video and one that the word “wholesome” would be unironically applied to because there’s something joyous about seeing someone play with a dog without a care in the world.
As to where it came from? The video going viral on Twitter—and leading to Martin’s name to trend—is a cropped TikTok video (that removes captions and the poster’s watermark) originally posted in March by TikToker @sarahccx. The caption reads, “Dads with the dog they say they didn’t want” but is otherwise the same as the one on Twitter. It’s capturing a common sentiment: That a family member who stood firmly against getting a pet for ages ended up being the family member who bonded the most with said pet.
A second video was posted in September, this time set to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.
