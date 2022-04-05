TikToker tries to put woman on blast for sitting next to him at Costco food court, sparking debate

A man on TikTok says a random stranger sat next to him at a Costco outdoor food court, but his reaction sparked a debate among viewers.

The TikToker, known as Tysteazy (@tysteazyy), shared a video showing the woman sitting next to him while on the phone. The Costco food court tables are shaped like picnic tables, with a bench instead of chairs on each side of the table.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tysteazyy/video/7082842219698261291/

“Who is this lady, bro?” the TikToker says in the video.

“Look at all those empty seats, though,” he adds, moving the camera to show a row of several empty tables inside the food court.

“Enjoying lunch with my fam when a random lady sits at our table having a phone conversation,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s caption. The video went viral, with about 190,000 views as of Tuesday.

Viewers are divided on whether the TikToker was justified in putting the stranger on blast.

“Let her be my boy,” one viewer commented on the video, defending the stranger.

“She’s not bothering you …” another viewer commented.

Some viewers offered possible reasons for why the woman decided to sit at an already taken table.

“In other countries people share tables and seats. Just let her be man it’s not that deep,” one TikToker said.

Another TikToker suggested, “She didn’t wanna be lonely.”

But for other viewers, the stranger’s action was not only confusing but offensive.

“Bro so many more benches what is she doing,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s the empty seats for me,” another viewer commented.

One TikToker said, “there are tons of tables what the hell.”

In a comment on his video, Tysteazy clarified his opinion on the matter, saying, “Why the hell would I want a stranger sitting with at a small table while I eat with my girlfriend and 2 kids lmao.”

Some viewers sided with Tysteazy by reasoning that if the stranger had been a man sitting next to a woman, more people would be upset.

“Yall defending this lady but if the roles were reverse the cops would’ve been called,” one TikToker commented.

“Bruh if some random guy sat next to girl and she said the same thing he is saying y’all would defend her,” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Costco via a media request form.

