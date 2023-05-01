‘You like cornbread? You’re Cornbread Carl’: TikToker says servers have nicknames for all regular customers

A TikTok user and comedian recently shared a PSA to frequent restaurant visitors: If you’re a regular customer, you might be wearing a nickname you’re not aware you have.

The video by Ely Kreimendahl, a comedian and host of the Shame Spiral podcast, has garnered more than 1.9 million views. In it, she shared some amusing nicknames for restaurant patrons—with a caveat that you might have one as well.

“If you are a regular at a restaurant, I’m going to let you in on a little secret,” she said. “The staff has an unhinged secret nickname for you.”

She then proceeded to drop some examples: “If you like cornbread,” she said, “you’re Cornbread Carl. Soft-boiled Fred. Water with no Ice Queen.”

Plenty of restaurant workers confirmed the video’s accuracy.

“We had two Phils,” one person shared. “One only ate outside. So now we have inside Phil and outside Phil.”

“We have two regulars who always ask for extra dipping sauce,” another remarked. “I refer to them as the sauce bros.”

Some customers even revealed that they learned their nicknames.

“I stopped going to a particular bakery bc they started calling me ‘Single Plain and Glazed’ to my face,” one revealed.

“During a depressive episode I became a regular at TWO Qdobas that somehow came up with the same nickname for me,” another said. The viewer elaborated in a follow-up comment: “I used to get basically an open faced burrito in a bowl (like with the tortilla) and they called me the ‘beef soup girl.'”

But there are apparently so many secret nicknames for customers that it’s hard to remember them all. As Kreimendahl noted in the video’s caption, “Can’t believe I left out ‘Grandpa (Cup Of) Joe.”

