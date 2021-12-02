‘She better be pregnant with that album’: People are making memes about rumors that Rihanna is pregnant

People on the internet are speculating that Rihanna is pregnant—again. This time, the rumor started after the singer was declared a National Hero of Barbados on Tuesday. Twitter users are reacting to the news with disbelief and, of course, memes.

After being deceived before, many users refused to believe the rumor and instead poked fun at how often it’s spread.

Rihanna just became the first person to be pregnant for 6 consecutive years 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sQofVBhtmF — T (@TokoGa12) November 30, 2021

“Rihanna just became the first person to be pregnant for 6 consecutive years,” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “Does Rihanna know she’s pregnant?” with a picture of a worn-out Bugs Bunny drunk on carrot juice.

Others are playing into the rumor and mourning the loss of their non-existent chances of being with Rihanna. Several have tweeted about the news with the “not to be dramatic, but I wanna die” meme from Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out The Window” video.

Rihanna is pregnant & I'm not the father pic.twitter.com/WY8ULk0SGk — .𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 (@Badman_Griff) November 30, 2021

Some have also used the image of Drake crying in his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video to express their sadness that they didn’t father the rumored baby. Others have tweeted that Drake, along with Chris Brown and Tyler, the Creator, is one of the many men who would be devastated if Rihanna had a child with ASAP Rocky. Rihanna confirmed that she was dating the “Fuckin’ Problems” rapper in September.

POV: Drake's excuse after being caught crying upon hearing that Rihanna might be pregnant with Asap Rocky's child😭😭😭 #riri



pic.twitter.com/VTpCUMQTNw — 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚍𝚒𝚎𝙻𝙱𝙹  (@HoodieLBJ) November 30, 2021

Fans are also disappointed that there may be a baby on the way but that she hasn’t released new music after several years of anticipation. “Rihanna would rather release a new baby than an album,” one user wrote.

Some fans are still holding out hope that new music is coming, tweeting that Rihanna is indeed pregnant—pregnant with an album.

The streets saying Rihanna is pregnant and she is pregnant WITH THAT ALBUM pic.twitter.com/fq82be8198 — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) November 30, 2021

Despite the overwhelming amount of disappointment, some memes have been supportive. Many users have tweeted congratulations to ASAP Rocky for having “won life.”

ASAP Rocky accepting the "the one who got Rihanna pregnant" award💀🙏 pic.twitter.com/vey6lwqP8f — luyds⛷ (@onsightyeezy) November 30, 2021

