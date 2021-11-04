split panel of a tiktoker dressed as olivia rodrigo and olivia rodrigo

‘You look just like her’: Olivia Rodrigo doppelgänger goes viral on TikTok

Olivia Rodrigo herself even commented on it.

Published Nov 4, 2021

Halloween is full of celebrity-inspired costumes, but one TikToker’s Halloween costume caught the notice of the very person who inspired her costume.

TikToker @shelbykandrade did a Halloween costume reveal that started off with Olivia Rodrigo’s “enough for you” before it cuts to audio of Cher from Clueless (“Ugh, as if!”). It ends with a clip of Nicki Minaj’s “Itty Bitty Piggy.”

The TikTok audio is usually used for a makeover or transformation as well as a show of confidence, and in @shelbykandrade’s case, it resulted in the reveal of her Halloween costume. She started out in casual clothes and a braid before showing off a replication of the cheerleader uniform Rodrigo wears in the music video for “good 4 u.”

On its own, it’s an effective execution of the TikTok trend. But, as @shelbykandrade’s viral video demonstrated, TikTok loves its celebrity doppelgängers: Not only is @shelbykandrade dressed as Rodrigo in one of her music videos, she also looks a lot like Rodrigo. The video has been viewed nearly 2 million times.

“WHAT you look just like her omfg,” one person commented, who echoed a common sentiment 

“I thought this was [Rodrigo’s] secret account or something what,” another person wrote.

Eventually, the transformation reached Rodrigo herself, who commented “YASSS” in all-caps in response to the video.

olivia rodrigo comment on a tiktok video

“OMFG HI,” @shelbykandrade replied.

Even though Halloween’s been over for several days, she might’ve just won it.

H/T Dexerto

*First Published: Nov 4, 2021, 4:27 pm CDT

Michelle Jaworski is a staff writer and TV/film critic at the Daily Dot. She covers entertainment, geek culture, and pop culture and has covered everything from the Sundance Film Festival, NYFF, and Tribeca to New York Comic Con and Con of Thrones. She is based in Brooklyn.

