‘I’m just putting 5 dollar Dasani water in my tank’: TikTokers think gas has lost its smell

Move over, Yankee Candles reviews. There’s a new barometer for whether you’ve possibly got COVID: TikTokers are positive that gasoline has lost its smell.

Abbie Richards, who researches misinformation on TikTok, posted about this phenomenon this week, stating the she “honestly can’t explain this one. I’m curious if it’s possible it’s related to higher ethanol dilution levels. Some people think it’s COVID. Maybe it could be a collective psychological phenomenon?”

Last week, TikToker @yungvec posted a video with the caption “Somebody said they haven’t smelled the gas at the gas station in a minute..And you know what..” The TikTok has more than 8 million views, and while many of the comments cite COVID as one reason why this might be, several people also suggested people are just being more careful at the pump these days.

Other TikTokers claim this is definitely a dilution issue, which could allegedly explain why some people say they’re running out of gas quicker than normal. Some TikTokers, instead of just talking about this theory, are attempting to essentially huff gas in order to get to the bottom of this. Phattydaddy1433 clarifies in his TikTok that’s he’s “never had Covid never got the shot.”

The Depp-Heard trial is just the most recent example of how TikTok can mass-influence people to believe wild claims for clicks. But maybe this, much like those trusty Yankee Candle reviews, is more a byproduct of the government’s abysmal messaging about COVID.

It's very cool you get to measure COVID rates through product reviews and viral phenomena https://t.co/IQYZpyqN2G — unforgetable luncheon tarnished (@Glennfinito) June 3, 2022

