A mortician’s TikTok in which she shows all of the activities she would never engage in due to what she’s witnessed in her career has gone viral, sparking a debate on the platform.

The video, posted by Lauren Eliza (@lovee.miss.lauren) has been viewed over 4.6 million times.

“Things I’ll never do bc I’m scarred,” text overlay on her video reads.

Some of the activities include riding a motorcycle, driving a motor home (she refers to them as “big tin cans on wheels”), parasailing (she calls it a death trap), sky diving, and snowmobiling.

Eliza indicates in the text overlay that she often “picks up” people who participated in such activities in her work as a mortician.

The video has sparked some debate in her comments section.

“People are so afraid to die that they never actually live,” one commenter wrote, to which another replied: “Pretty sure I can have a full life without getting in a motorhome.”

“I went skydiving and a week later someone died at the same place,” another commenter wrote. “Anyways, I’m going back in March.”

“Someone apologize to my mortician for me when I die in a really cool way,” a third said.

Other commenters shared their experiences with other professionals in similar fields advising them against such activities.

“My mom was a paramedic. No trampolines, dirt bikes, 4 wheelers, convertibles, swimming without parents, etc,” one commenter wrote.

“My dad is a funeral director and as a kid I was never allowed to get on a trampoline,” another said.

Some shared their stories of having lost family members to these activities.

“i agree, my brother died in a motorcycle accident with gear on,” one said. “Someone ran a red light, he hit them and flew off & died instantly from head trauma.”

“I used to plead for my son to be carefully,” another commenter shared. “He would say ‘I’m still here, so no worry.’ He’s gone now.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Eliza via a TikTok comment and direct message.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot