‘It’s the fact that it’s on the floor’: Worker prepares Little Caesars pizza sauce in viral TikTok, sparking debate

A TikTok video showing a an alleged Little Caesars employee making pizza sauce, with the sauce containers on the floor, has gone viral, sparking a debate on the platform.

@tye._.pearson similarly went viral in June after they seemingly exposed the pizza-sauce-making process on TikTok. The TikToker went on to show viewers the pizza dough and Crazy Bread.

@tye._.pearson was allegedly fired over the videos. However, the TikToker recently posted a video that shows the sauce-making process, titled “making sauce at little caesers” and set to daunting music. It’s unclear if this is a new video or a shortened version of the original.

The process shows the TikToker thoroughly mixing Little Caesars pizza sauce, which is in containers on the ground, with what appears to be a power drill. The video has over 15.7 million views since being posted six days ago.

“‘I’m never eating here again.’ Bro, it’s just water with the seasoning and tomato sauce. Not only that, it ain’t no 5-star restaurant,” said one commenter, defending Little Caesars against critics.

Another made funny of the apparent outrage: “Oh no, he used the ingredients to make pizza sauce! There is an outrage. Never eating a Little Caesars again.”

Some people still gave @tye._.pearson flak about having the sauce vat on the ground.

“Nah, it’s the fact that it’s on the floor,” one said.

“Having food on the floor like that is a health code violation,” another alleged.

Others commented on the TikToker’s use of a drill.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tye._.pearson for comment.

