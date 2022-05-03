‘A Democrat has been president for 3 of the last 4 terms’: Josh Gad says ‘register to vote’ amid Roe v. Wade leak

The world is still reeling after a draft of the Supreme Court’s ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to Politico Monday night, which the Supreme Court confirmed was authentic. Amid calls to donate to local abortion funds, calls for Congress to codify Roe v. Wade and expand the Supreme Court, protests at the Supreme Court, outrage about the unnecessary cruelties pregnant people will now face in a post-Roe world, and the slippery slope that will lead to the erosion of other rights… another call to arms has been met with immediate backlash.

You can almost understand the logic behind the calls that everyone from celebrities and activists to politicians and President Joe Biden are making: To protect the right to an abortion, vote—and specifically vote for Democrats. For example, Josh Gad is among those calling for people to register to vote in order to have Democrats in place to protect reproductive rights.

By the way, now would be a good time to register to vote — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022

Yet Gad’s tweet was immediately met with comments pointing out the futility of telling someone to just vote.

now would be a good time for the dems we already voted into office to do their damn jobs https://t.co/rxi44FQ12s — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 3, 2022

Gad was far from the only person to tell people to vote (the activist Erin Brockovich did so as well with a “tough love” message). But Gad’s tweet, in particular, struck a nerve for its vagueness, its lack of immediate tangible action, for being a prime example of resist-era inaction that people can do without a second thought, you name it.

hey josh i don't know if you know this but a democrat has been president for three of the last four terms and democrats have had congressional majorities for 4 of the last 8 — The Sound of the Underground (@ScrubUnoriginal) May 3, 2022

Voting didn’t prevent this and voting isn’t gonna solve it https://t.co/QyuyXQd1Ve — Savvy ☭ (@sleepisocialist) May 3, 2022

OPEN YOUR PURSE, CARTOON SNOWMAN https://t.co/3s7O9ePJIL — ☔ sy 🌈 (@saImineo) May 3, 2022

What is also left unmentioned is extreme gerrymandering in many states and the laws that make it much harder for people to qualify to vote.

When people say ‘vote!’ in response to things like the last night’s Roe news, I think it is important to remember how much new maps passed in the current redistricting cycle were engineered to make that meaningless. Take Texas as a prime example. pic.twitter.com/Blm7f0CcRN — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) May 3, 2022

And when Biden released his statement, people not only kept resurfacing his promise to codify Roe v. Wade in 2019 amid his presidential campaign, they pointed out that they did vote for a Democrat: him.

"SOMEONE HAS TO DO SOMETHING!" – guy whose job is to do something https://t.co/H88fOGrdmO pic.twitter.com/Ucns1mJjpZ — Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) May 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/lisa_dreher97/status/1521510488932335630

no steps to push roe v wade into amendment, just using it as a “vote or die” campaign for 50 years — heaux spirit asiago (@fkaLuna_) May 3, 2022

One thing about Americans is that they will always just tell you to vote — tanvi (@Tanvim) May 3, 2022

The problem with people being told to vote for Democrats who will protect their rights to an abortion is that, for millions of Americans about to lose freedoms that have been in place for nearly 50 years, that message is futile. A Democrat is in the White House. Democrats have control of the House and the Senate. The House already voted to codify Roe v. Wade, but the resolution is unlikely to pass the Senate; it doesn’t have the votes to pass on its own and Democrats don’t have enough votes to kill the filibuster. And several top Democrats (including Nancy Pelosi) are actively campaigning for an anti-choice Democratic incumbent who’s facing a runoff congressional primary in Texas against a much more progressive opponent.

Many of those people voted for Democrats, and they’re about to lose their right to have an abortion anyway.