Conservatives launch vigilante campaign to hunt down Supreme Court leaker

Monday night, POLITICO dropped a shocking scoop that reverberated across the nation: A draft decision from the Supreme Court showed that it is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, overturning a half-century precedent around the right to an abortion in the United States.

The news itself was shocking, even as a number of legal observers long warned the right-leaning court would strike down Roe when it had the chance. If the draft decision turns out to be final, a number of states have “trigger” laws that would kick in immediately, effectively shutting down the right to an abortion in almost half the U.S.

The news was a jarring moment in American history, given its shocking ramifications. But additionally, Supreme Court decisions almost never leak out before they are released.

And although this is everything the Republican party has wanted out of politics for the past 50 years, a moment in which they should be cheering and reveling, they were instead obsessed with tracking down who leaked the ruling, calling it an affront to decorum and suggesting whoever did it was fomenting violent protest.

Let me break this down for nonlawyers: tonight was an insurrection on the legal system. — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) May 3, 2022

The pathetic spineless leak of a draft SCOTUS opinion has the feel of something a sad little woke 20-something-year-old would do. The kind of person who thinks their personal agenda is “more important.” Whoever did it should lose their law license. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

"The entire imbroglio smacked of a sophisticated operation to penetrate one of the most secretive bodies in the world and expose its inner workings for crude political fodder," ⁦@kylenabecker⁩

Hunt for the Suspect in the Supreme Court's Opinion Leak https://t.co/5lzgYt6IYq — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 3, 2022

The Supreme Court leaker is a traitor to America. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) May 3, 2022

Even Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who praised the ruling, needed to include an aside to condemn the manner in which it leaked, saying, “I hope my fellow former clerks and the entire legal community will join me in denouncing this egregious breach of trust.”

Some went so far as to call it an act of insurrection.

The SCOTUS leak is an actual insurrection. An attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos, and potentially plunge the nation into civil war. January 6th was a stroll in the park compared to this. It's not even close. — Best Selling Biologist Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 3, 2022

On Twitter, several prominent accounts even pointed to a name of a clerk they believed leaked it, tying it to several quotes in previous articles, believing they’d ID the person. Tweets with that person’s name, calling for their arrest, floated across the internet.

The issue at hand is that the Supreme Court believes it needs to be free from public pressure to make decisions and that the backlash to this ruling out in the open could affect how they actually rule on the matter, or on cases going forward.

A few on the right even called the leak a threat to the life of the justices.

Protect the five at all costs. #EndAbortion #OverturnRoe pic.twitter.com/tiBlGs0wsB — Elizabeth Marie🇺🇸 (@elizmarier) May 3, 2022

That said, the idea that the person leaking it had to be working with a justice in the minority wasn’t entirely agreed upon, with some theorizing a leak could have come on the right to harden the five-vote majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Suppose you're a conservative Justice committed to overruling Roe and Casey. There were five votes for that result at Conference, and Justice Alito circulated a draft opinion memorializing it. Now, dissents are coming, and you're worried about losing the majority. What do you do? — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) May 3, 2022

The court’s final ruling isn’t expected to be released for another two months.