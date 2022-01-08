‘We snuck the box into our apartment’: TikToker scores over $1,000 worth of products from influencer neighbor’s trash

A group recovered over $1,000 worth of products from the trash, courtesy of their influencer neighbor, in a viral TikTok posted Friday.

TikToker Sham (@bysham) said their neighbor threw out a “giant” box full of unused beauty products from brands like L’Occitane and Anastasia Beverly Hills. They called their neighbor an influencer, but didn’t provide a name. Sham’s video has reached over 88,000 views.

“We snuck the box into our apartment,” the video text reads. “There was so much new product in there.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@bysham/video/7050311655166807342?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id7033042343914456581

In the video, Sham writes out the price of every product they found. Heavy-hitters include an Advent calendar from Kiehl’s, which retails for $99, and a $55 facial mist from Emma Hardie.

Factoring in New York City’s sales tax, the retail value for “Trash Haul 2022”—as Sham and their roommates called it—totaled $1,350.

Many commenters were upset that their neighbor threw out so many products.

“That is so wasteful on their part,” one user wrote. “Thank goodness you found it. If they didn’t want it they could have given it away.”

“Why not just put it outside her door with a ‘free’ sign,” another user wrote. “It’s probably less work than taking out to the trash and less wasteful.”

Others took issue with the beauty industry’s practice of sending influencers free products.

“All these beauty companies talking about sustainability—yet we don’t talk about PR gifts and trash,” one user wrote.

“Why do companies give products to influencers who don’t care about or have no need?” another user commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bysham via TikTok.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot