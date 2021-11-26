hawkeye graffiti

Hawkeye/Marvel

‘Thanos was right’ is the breakout meme of ‘Hawkeye’ episode 1

MCU fans are photoshopping this reaction shot from the 'Hawkeye' show.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw 

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Internet Culture

Published Nov 26, 2021   Updated Nov 26, 2021, 12:56 pm CST

The two-part premiere of Marvel’s Hawkeye included a surprising amount of MCU lore for such a simple story, referencing The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame. Its most popular callback was inevitably the Steve Rogers Broadway musical, but some viewers were enraptured by a smaller moment. When Hawkeye goes to the bathroom at the theater, he’s confronted by a memorable piece of graffiti: “Thanos was right.” Environmental storytelling: We simply love to see it!

“Thanos was right” became a real-life meme after Avengers: Infinity War; a nihilistic twist on the old “Magneto was right” slogan. Hawkeye plays the moment pretty seriously in context, with Hawkeye reflecting on his legacy as a superhero. But some people just found it funny:

This reaction shot has already become Hawkeye‘s breakout meme, as fans rushed to swap in different graffiti. For instance, the iconic “Mr Police” message from the famously terrible 2017 crime thriller The Snowman. (7% on Rotten Tomatoes, if you’re curious.)

Others took the chance to yassify Jeremy Renner in the meme.

And another person “fixed” the graffiti to say “it should have been Clint.”

If you want to make your own Hawkeye graffiti meme, here’s a blank version. You’re welcome!

This week’s top culture stories

The many contours of the yassify meme

TikTok showing a live turkey next to one that is baking for Thanksgiving sparks massive debate

The Lost History of the Internet

Sign up to receive our newsletter and get the best of the internet in your inbox.

Share this article
*First Published: Nov 26, 2021, 12:55 pm CST

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw