The many contours of the yassify meme

Have you thought about what Abraham Lincoln would look like with contouring and a blow-out? Or what Toni Colette’s character in Hereditary would look like with a smoky eye? The yassify meme is doing the important work.

imagine explaining this to someone not on twitter pic.twitter.com/916DOJCEHg — 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘤𝘩 (@AguillardTrevor) November 10, 2021

This transformation is known as yassification, and it relies heavily on FaceApp, which digitally alters appearances. The term “yass” has long been associated with LGBTQ culture, though it’s been adopted more broadly. As Know Your Meme details, the term yassification has apparently been circulating on Twitter since August 2020. A more rudimentary—but no less terrifying—transformation was applied to Prince Philip in March.

The yassification of Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/uNebGuegln — ваd ытсн (@Gamrboi69) March 16, 2021

The Hereditary scene started circulating on Twitter in early November, and eventually moved to TikTok as a “challenge.” TikTok has also started experimenting with the tangential “yass pills” meme.

But there are many other examples of the trend.

the yassification craze is literally my favorite internet phenom ever pic.twitter.com/TE99RpUIVS — reidsgiving 🦃🥧 (@thereidfeed) November 15, 2021

The Twitter account Yassify Bot has been creating yassifications of historical figures, politicians, performers, and even memes. According to BuzzFeed, the artist behind the account, 22-year-old Denver Adams, gets thousands of requests via DM, and typically uses the gender-swap feature if the person they’re yassifying is “male-presenting.” Hence, this Robert Pattinson meme.

Adams also said they’re cognizant of how FaceApp lightens skin color. The app has seen criticism for its filters in the past, including one that purported to make you “hot” but lightened your skin in the process, and a filter that allowed people to swap races.

We’re so lucky to have them in office 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UO38MemKTF — Yassify Bot (@YassifyBot) November 13, 2021

The meme leaned a little more into pop-culture references.

the yassification of the mucinex monster https://t.co/05R54C65Oz — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) November 16, 2021

The Yassification of Emily Rose 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/8OwHURhinP — Xmas Kun 🎄✨ (@Eizenclown) November 15, 2021

And now it’s reached another meme stage, a sort of post-language signifier.

two factor yassification — alex (@alex_abads) November 15, 2021

I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by yassification — dani (@yungtyranny) November 13, 2021

Of course, Toni Collette continues to impact the meme. Some truly great art is being created on TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cxridtp/video/7029124882671750405?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891292833719813638&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0

