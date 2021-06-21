Video: Man hovering around Times Square has the internet breaking out Green Goblin jokes

New York City has seen a lot of interesting characters, but a man hovering around Times Square could be one of the most interesting ones as of late. Folks on the internet are calling him the Green Goblin.

Twitter user Rex Chapman tweeted a video of the man riding a hoverboard, saying, “Oh nothing – just a dude flying around NYC…” The tweet has accumulated about 2.2 million views and over 71,000 likes. The flying man has not yet been identified.

Oh nothing – just a dude flying around NYC… pic.twitter.com/qJp2mKgV8R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021

Some say the man’s helmet looks like Loki’s, while others agree he bears a striking resemblance to the Green Goblin, a fictional supervillain who appears in the Marvel Comics as one of Spider-Man’s nemeses.

And it looks like he has Loki's helmet? 0_o



He's DEFINITELY a big Marvel fan, lol. — NRF3703 (MAIN) (NSFW Acct.) (TOH & LOKI Spoilers.) (@NRF3703) June 21, 2021

As I saw it, the first thing came to mind was the green goblin from spider man 😂😂😂 — Reece 🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@Yardmanruntings) June 21, 2021

“Just a dude”….is that not the Green Goblin?! https://t.co/hC8j00vNrr — HBCU Anime✊🏾🔥 (@HbcuAnime) June 21, 2021

“So…we’re just gonna kick back while the next green goblin is in training,” one user tweeted.

So…we’re just gonna kick back while the next green goblin is in training 😂 https://t.co/FJUiuV0GFu — Sammy Rizek (FREE PALESTINE) (@SammyRizek) June 21, 2021

“Someone better step up [and] let yourself be bitten by a spider real quick,” another user cracked.

Someone better step up an let yourself be bitten by a spider real quick — bruce (@yeetingbatz) June 21, 2021

“OK we’ve got the Green Goblin. Does this mean some Queens kid was just bitten by a radioactive spider?” someone said, again referencing Spider-Man.

OK we've got the Green Goblin. Does this mean some Queens kid was just bitten by a radioactive spider? https://t.co/BWviHg0mtn — Robert Schlesinger🖖 (@rschles) June 21, 2021

Others are disappointed that the man did not fully embrace the opportunity to become the renowned villain.

The fact that he isn’t dressed as the green goblin was a whole missed opportunity. https://t.co/8KTsDekyiN — Dax ExclamationPoint⚡️ (@Daxclamation) June 21, 2021

On Reddit, u/TheAtheistArab87 posted the video in the r/publicfreakout subreddit, where viewers found it less humorous.

“So man can fly around like green goblin but I can’t use my drone where I like,” one person complained.

Another person pointed out public safety, “Man usually I’m all for people doing whatever the hell they want, but seeing this operating around that many non consenting people makes me a bit hesitant. Maybe he’s in a controlled area but I would be upset if I just saw some random Joe hovering around my city on one of these.”

“FAA has entered the chat,” someone else said, meaning the Federal Aviation Administration.

Regardless of public safety or how long he’ll be able to hover, one thing is clear: NYC is back to normal.

