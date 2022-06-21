‘Fat suits are never okay’: Netflix’s ‘Matilda’ faces criticism for Emma Thompson’s Miss Trunchbull prosthetics

Netflix‘s Matilda is sure to be popular, adapting the acclaimed musical based on Roald Dahl’s beloved novel. However, there’s already one area where it’s facing pushback: Emma Thompson’s fat suit for the role of Miss Trunchbull.

Like many Roald Dahl villains, the sadistic schoolteacher Miss Trunchbull has a pretty exaggerated appearance. She’s meant to be big, intimidating, and implicitly masculine —in fact, Miss Trunchbull is played by a man in the Matilda stage musical, reflecting the British tradition of pantomime dames. Emma Thompson wears facial prosthetics and padding in the upcoming movie, sparking criticism about the practice of hiring slim, conventionally attractive actors for this type of role.

Fat suits are controversial for a number of reasons, ranging from workplace discrimination (because fat actors are losing out on roles) to the often fatphobic way that prosthetics are used on-screen. Miss Trunchbull is a textbook example because her appearance is directly aligned with her villainhood, contrasting with the film’s slim, feminine mentor character Miss Honey.

I can't believe someone would agree to put a thin person into this costume for Matilda the musical. The original was already fat phobic enough but now they put Emma Thompson into a fat suit. pic.twitter.com/TQRo7GrWoo — Amanda Levitt (@FatBodyPolitics) June 17, 2022

we have to stop putting everybody in fat suits and bring back the tradition of uhh just allowing some fat people to be actors — xtina (@xtinatucker) June 15, 2022

Yes, it's offensive about Emma Thompson wearing a fat suit in the Matilda movie. But the initial failure is that almost every woman Dahl wrote is either a sugar-sweet, pretty, good natured Miss Honey or a haggard evil (and in his mind, physically disgusting) Miss Trunchbull. — Vaxine Beneba Clarke (@slamup) June 20, 2022

Netflix’s first images of Thompson as Miss Trunchbull were met by a wave of disappointment on Twitter, inspiring comments like, “We literally never need a skinny actor in a fat suit” and “fat suits are never okay and the film industry should know that by now!” In recent years we’ve seen similar backlash against projects like American Crime Story: Impeachment, where Sarah Paulson was called out for donning a fat suit to play civil servant Linda Tripp.

In the U.K.’s Metro newspaper, journalist Emmie Harrison-West wrote, “As a bigger woman, I find this caricaturisation of my body type utterly dehumanising, and degrading.” Meanwhile, fat acceptance activist Aubrey Gordon shared similar sentiments on Twitter: “I’d just like to be able to sit down and watch a movie and know that my body won’t be a prop, a punchline, a cautionary tale, or completely erased.”

Oh Emma…

Then she pops on a fat suit for her role in Matilda & undermines all the excellent messages she gives here. It's such a disconnect!

I love Emma Thompson but I'm not sure she realises that by demonising fat women, she's part of the problem. @sezl & I have thoughts. https://t.co/cYhymNabUP — Sarah Simons (@MrsSarahSimons) June 20, 2022

This controversy arrives at an awkward time for Thompson, who is currently promoting the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, in which she plays a retired widow who hires a sex worker to help explore her sexuality. Her performance has been widely praised, and there’s been a lot of discussion about the unusual experience of seeing an older woman’s body and sex life depicted frankly on-screen.

Recent interviews make it clear that Thompson has thought deeply about the pressure women face to appear perpetually young and slim, and the way movies can impact people’s view of their own bodies. She’s spoken about feeling insecure about her appearance from a young age, witnessing the way actresses are encouraged to starve themselves to get good roles. So there’s a noticeable disconnect between the intelligent, sensitive conversation around Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, and the way fat suit roles like Miss Trunchbull demonize or demean people who don’t conform to Hollywood’s skinny ideal.

