‘So much beer and wine’: Dumpster diver discovers unopened wine advent calendars in viral TikTok

TikToker @dumpsterdivingfreegan is back at it again with finds from dumpsters that she dives. On Dec. 13, she posted a video of multiple wine advent calendars that she found in sealed cardboard boxes. The advent calendars featured 25 miniature bottles of wine.

“Why do stores throw [things] like this out?” @dumpsterdivingfreegan wrote in the video’s overlay text.

@dumpsterdivingfreegan said that the advent calendars were thrown out on “December 1st of this year.”

“The only reason they were tossed was because Dec. 1 was the first day of this wine advent calendar,” she said in the TikTok, referring to customers tending not to buy advent calendars once the month of December has already started.

The TikToker said she didn’t understand why the store didn’t continue to sell the advent calendars at a discount. In addition to the advent calendar, @dumosterdivingfreegan also found five full-sized bottles of red wine.

@dumpsterdivingfreegan regularly goes viral for her hauls of perishable food items—even meat that is still safe to eat—she finds in dumpsters, and gives away or donates most of the items she finds. And viral TikToks showcasing dumpster diving adventures aren’t exclusive to @dumpsterdivingfreegan: TikToker @kayladvr420 was unable to dumpster dive at a Bath and Body works because employees “chased [her] out.“

Some comments on @dumpsterdivingfreegan’s video about the wine advent calendars highlighted the potential dangers of throwing out unopened alcohol.

“Seems wrong to throw out entire bottles of wine since minors could easily find them,” wrote @extralikeavocadho. @dumpsterdivingfreegan agreed and replied saying she’s found “so much beer and wine” and that it’s “seriously concerning.

Others just took issue with the wastefulness of throwing out unopened wine.

“I think [companies] should get fined for throwing away a perfectly good food/drink/items,” commented @always.confuzed. “It’s extremely wasteful.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dumpsterdivingfreegan via email.

Today’s Top Stories