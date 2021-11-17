‘She’s doing a public service’: Bath & Body Works employees allegedly blocked woman from dumpster-diving, sparking debate

A TikToker alleged that Bath & Body Works employees blocked her from dumpster-diving for unused products. As the video went viral, it set off a debate in the comments section about corporate wastefulness and minimum wage employee expectations.

The video, which currently has over 1 million views, starts with a recording of a dumpster with a white substance along the perimeter and text that says, “Bath & Body workers acting like lil kids out here.” The TikToker, @kayladvr420, or Kayla, calls the employees “petty” and shows herself unable to get in the dumpster to look for candles.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kayladvr420/video/7030561291429334318

The TikToker has previously posted videos dumpster-diving at the same location. Kayla said she was chased out by employees. In another video, the TikToker goes back to the same location and says the employees “got in trouble” because “it’s not protocol.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@kayladvr420/video/7028734633294744879

https://www.tiktok.com/@kayladvr420/video/7029121076487720238

The comments section was set ablaze as TikTokers argued about whether or not people should be dumpster-diving. Recently, many TikTokers have posted about how dumpster-diving is a sustainable action as many companies throw out unused products.

In the comments section, many viewers were supportive of the TikToker and alleged the workers don’t get paid enough to care about whether or not people dumpster dive. “Why are they even mad that people dumpster dive?” one person questioned. “It’s not as if they’re losing money getting trash stolen from a company they don’t even own.”

“It’s literally going to a landfill to rot for 2,000 years, she’s doing a public service,” another said.

“They act like they’re getting paid above minimum wage,” a third said.

One person who said they used to work in a similar setting, however, said they were often tasked with cleaning up the mess dumpster divers left behind.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, a Bath & Body Works spokesperson said, “Bath & Body Works discourages people from retrieving product from dumpsters as we cannot guarantee the condition of discarded product. While we take steps to repurpose and recycle, there are times when we need to discard product. We are particularly concerned that individuals purchasing product from third parties may unknowingly purchase product retrieved from dumpsters which could be compromised.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kayla.