Doja Cat calls out ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp for posting private DMs about Joseph Quinn

On Wednesday, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp posted a TikTok that contained DMs from singer Doja Cat asking about Schnapp’s co-star Joseph Quinn.

That video has since been deleted, but Doja Cat went live on TikTok Thursday night to address Schnapp posting their private convo. She says she knows that young people (Schnapp is 17) make mistakes and “do dumb shit” but that the move to post their DMs was “unbelievably socially unaware and wack.”

“That’s like, weasel shit,” she says.

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission:



“The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

The video is a bit distracting because Doja is attempting to be serious, but viewers keep putting goofy filters on her. As the video circulated and was reposted to Twitter, “He’s 17” trended, and some people expressed discomfort over Doja (who is 26) messaging a minor, even if it was to ask if his adult co-star had a girlfriend. According to Schnapp’s TikTok, he did direct her to Quinn’s Instagram account.

“Insta has a search bar,” one commenter said. “She is more than capable of using that search bar as she did this live.” Doja had previously expressed her thirst for Quinn on Twitter.

sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL — adri 41 !! DJ DAY (@partywithyou) July 8, 2022

She says in the TikTok Live that she doesn’t know how old Schnapp is but doesn’t think he’s “over 21.” Neither Schnapp nor Quinn have responded yet.

joseph quinn in his own little world completely unaware of what’s going on with doja cat and noah schnapp pic.twitter.com/HbxqfDkjVM — juli ❥ | st spoilers (@munsons86) July 8, 2022

