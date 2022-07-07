Stranger Things is one of the biggest shows on TV right now, and with the arrival of the final two episodes of season 4 on Netflix last week, it’s dominating conversation online. But it’s also leading to some potential new connections for one of the show’s stars and one of its famous fans.
When the first part of the season debuted at the end of May, Doja Cat took to Twitter to post about the show and thirst over Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson, a new character who headed Hawkins High School’s Dungeons and Dragons club. (It’s a sentiment that Netflix’s Instagram account highlighted at the time.)
After the second part of the season dropped, she took a different approach: She slid into the DMs of Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, to try and connect with Quinn.
How do we know this? It wasn’t Doja Cat who revealed the conversation. Instead, Schnapp himself posted a screenshot of the chat he had with Doja Cat stitched with a video of someone who related to Doja Cat (in a since-deleted tweet) after she called a photo of Quinn “fucking criminal” to signify how fine she found him.
She initially asked Schnapp to get Quinn to hit her up and asked if he had a girlfriend. Schnapp encouraged her and said to “slide into his dms” and even pointed to Quinn’s Instagram account when she didn’t think that Quinn had dms to slide into.
While the account does belong to Quinn, he told Vulture that he generally doesn’t use social media; the Instagram account is run by a friend.
This led some people to imagine how Quinn might react to Doja Cat sliding into his DMs and how that interaction—both in a chat and potentially in person—might go.
“Noah the matchmaker??” one person commented on TikTok.
But some people also found plenty to discuss when it came to Schnapp’s role in publicly revealing that Doja Cat wants to chat with Quinn.
“now why did you expose miss cat like that?” @nikkinasty wrote.
There’s no indication on Doja Cat or Quinn’s accounts if they actually made contact with each other. But at the very least, there’s nothing quite like a buzzy TV show to spark a potential conversation.