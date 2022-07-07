Stranger Things is one of the biggest shows on TV right now, and with the arrival of the final two episodes of season 4 on Netflix last week, it’s dominating conversation online. But it’s also leading to some potential new connections for one of the show’s stars and one of its famous fans.

When the first part of the season debuted at the end of May, Doja Cat took to Twitter to post about the show and thirst over Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson, a new character who headed Hawkins High School’s Dungeons and Dragons club. (It’s a sentiment that Netflix’s Instagram account highlighted at the time.)

joseph quinn fine as shit — cum (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

After the second part of the season dropped, she took a different approach: She slid into the DMs of Quinn’s Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, to try and connect with Quinn.

How do we know this? It wasn’t Doja Cat who revealed the conversation. Instead, Schnapp himself posted a screenshot of the chat he had with Doja Cat stitched with a video of someone who related to Doja Cat (in a since-deleted tweet) after she called a photo of Quinn “fucking criminal” to signify how fine she found him.

She initially asked Schnapp to get Quinn to hit her up and asked if he had a girlfriend. Schnapp encouraged her and said to “slide into his dms” and even pointed to Quinn’s Instagram account when she didn’t think that Quinn had dms to slide into.

While the account does belong to Quinn, he told Vulture that he generally doesn’t use social media; the Instagram account is run by a friend.

This led some people to imagine how Quinn might react to Doja Cat sliding into his DMs and how that interaction—both in a chat and potentially in person—might go.

joseph quinn when he finds out he missed doja cat’s dm because he doesn’t even have his own instagram password pic.twitter.com/RrtT3oY1VI — eddie munson supremacy | stranger things spoilers (@hellfireIover) July 7, 2022

when we get a photo of joseph quinn and doja cat together then what???



pic.twitter.com/efwRyaufz7 — bailey! | RENAISSANCE IS COMING! (@pixi3dr3ams) July 7, 2022

imagine being joseph quinn rn and having THE doja cat publicly thirsting after you — ruby! (@lostfielder) July 7, 2022

joseph quinn finally logging into his ig and seeing doja cat in his dms pic.twitter.com/dMiT3lAyUQ — cass 🏹🕷 stranger things spoilers (@motherofdraqons) July 7, 2022

“Noah the matchmaker??” one person commented on TikTok.

But some people also found plenty to discuss when it came to Schnapp’s role in publicly revealing that Doja Cat wants to chat with Quinn.

“now why did you expose miss cat like that?” @nikkinasty wrote.

noah so messy for sharing this pic.twitter.com/BlSxrHXNrt — jimin (@homogeniushoe) July 7, 2022

Now why would he expose her like that? That’s why they still got him running around in that fuck ass bob 4 seasons in — ⋆ 𝘨𝘭𝘶𝘮𝘪𝘦 ⋆ (@maybeghostface) July 7, 2022

noah schnapp exposing doja cats dms asking if joseph quinn has a girlfriend is seriously the funniest thing i’ve ever seen — emily *ೃ༄ (@forrobinbuckley) July 7, 2022

live footage of noah schnapp posting the tiktok with screenshots of doja cat thirsting over joseph quinn pic.twitter.com/p0pLO077VT — t (@munsonsvinyl) July 7, 2022

There’s no indication on Doja Cat or Quinn’s accounts if they actually made contact with each other. But at the very least, there’s nothing quite like a buzzy TV show to spark a potential conversation.