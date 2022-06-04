A TikToker claimed he was on the Depp v. Heard jury and called Amber Heard ‘crazy.’ Other users quickly debunked it

A man has gone on viral on TikTok after posting a video claiming to be one of the jurors on the Depp v. Heard trial.

In a clip posted June 2, @seekinginfinite said, “This was my last day of being a juror on the Amber Heard Johnny Depp trial, and I wish to remain anonymous, but I thought I’d give some insight on my thoughts about the trial.”

He continues, saying, “I don’t follow pop culture too much so I hadn’t really been a fan of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, so I feel I was able to be pretty unbiased about the whole thing.”

He then gets into his reported experience during the trial: “From the very beginning when Amber Heard was testifying everything just seemed so off with how she kept making eye contact with me and it made me extremely uncomfortable to the where I would no longer look over at her when she was giving her answers, I would just listen intently.”

He continued, “Everything she was saying came off like bullshit, and I wasn’t following anything on TikTok during the whole trial and I was scrolling through after the trial, and blows my mind how every single person seemed to be commenting on how weird it was.”

The TikToker ends the video. “Good news for Johnny Depp. That was my gut feeling after all the information and trial, but Amber Heard, what a crazy woman.”

While users of the video-sharing platform are eating it up, there are others who are a bit more skeptical and think @seekinginfinite may have never been in the courtroom at all.

TikToker Riley Lively called @seekinginfinite out as she was suspicious that he’s not who he claims to be. She took to TikTok to share these concerns, saying, “As soon as I saw that video, I said BS…So I did what I do best and found out who’s behind the account.”

While she doesn’t call out the creator by name, she does mention his first initial is a B. She continues, noting she reached out to a friend, @popcornplanet, a celebrity YouTuber who reportedly had the connections to confirm that the person behind the account was in fact, not a juror.

While that may just be hearsay, there’s more damning evidence that Lively found on the @seekinginfinite account that indicates he’s a fraud.

In her video, she shows a screenshot where @seekinginfinite replied to one comment asking his thoughts on “edited photos”, saying, “I noticed they were the same photo immediately, I brought that up to jurors during a break.” Another commenter clocked him on that, noting jurors aren’t permitted to discuss the case during breaks.

Another TikToker, @realjamesfromcourt, echoed that @seekinginfinite was a fraud after reaching out. In a video posted to the platform, James says, “Sorry to break the bubble but this person on TikTok is absolutely not the juror. I’ve been there every day at the court watching these people and there’s nothing he can confirm that is specific to what a juror might know in this case.”

The Daily Dot has contacted both @seekinginfinite and via TikTok comment for comment on this story.

