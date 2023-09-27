We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A married man getting caught cheating because of a video showing a staircase, a look at how tall Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) really is, a scoop from our Investigative Reporter Claire about Facebook suspending a controversial right-wing group, and debunking claims that McDonald’s was selling lab meat burgers.

⚡ Today’s top stories

When it comes to cheating, the smoking gun is usually lipstick on a shirt collar or incriminating texts—not staircases.

We know how exactly tall Matt Gaetz is, thanks to police in Florida.

Last week, Facebook suspended Gays Against Groomers, an organization that made its name by falsely accusing LGBTQ people of grooming children.

In a viral video series, a woman called out McDonald’s, claiming the burger chain was using lab-grown meat in their burgers. Her claim was debunked.

📺 Now Streaming

By Whitney Jefferson

Executive Editor

Why Apple’s ‘The Super Models’ is a worthy look back into the 1980s fashion industry

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐠 An ex-PetSmart worker claims that he was fired after he alerted corporate to animal cruelty happening at the store he worked at.

🔋 Is “mancharging” the new “mansplaining”?

👗 A woman has gone viral for showing that 2012-style clothing is creeping its way back to the clothing rack at Zara—and the internet isn’t thrilled.

⚖️ This lawyer sparked discussion on TikTok after posting a video asking people to stop skipping jury duty.

☎️ A customer recently went viral after accusing T-Mobile of implementing girl math logic when trying to convince her to sign up for a higher monthly cell phone plan, with the promise of a free iPhone 15.

🥣 Here’s how a viral bean soup recipe stirred up the “what about me” effect online.

💰 One TikToker is claiming that the larger “value pack” boxes at Walmart are actually costing more than some of the smaller ones. Does the math check out?

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

👋 Before you go

An inconsolable mother has criticized the manager of a Wendy’s location for how they reacted to the news of her 19-year-old daughter’s death.

TikToker Kenyatta McAlpine (@kayzkrew3) says that upon learning that her daughter, Kailyn, was involved in a car crash that took her life, the manager in question was more concerned with trying to get a jacket back that Kailyn presumably borrowed prior to her passing.

Viewers were outraged by the mother’s story, which went viral on the popular social media platform, accruing over 838,000 views.

