Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Our top stories today are about: A married man getting caught cheating because of a video showing a staircase, a look at how tall Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) really is, a scoop from our Investigative Reporter Claire about Facebook suspending a controversial right-wing group, and debunking claims that McDonald’s was selling lab meat burgers.
After that, our Executive Editor Whitney is dropping in for a cameo and has got a Now Streaming column for you.
See you tomorrow!
— A.W.
⚡ Today’s top stories
👀 VIRAL
‘My husband saw this’: Married man caught cheating thanks to viral stairwell video
When it comes to cheating, the smoking gun is usually lipstick on a shirt collar or incriminating texts—not staircases.
🗳️ POLITICS
How tall is Matt Gaetz?
We know how exactly tall Matt Gaetz is, thanks to police in Florida.
💻 TECH
SCOOP: Facebook suspends controversial right-wing group. Why?
Last week, Facebook suspended Gays Against Groomers, an organization that made its name by falsely accusing LGBTQ people of grooming children.
🍔 DEBUNK
Customer accuses McDonald’s of using National Cheeseburger Day as an excuse to introduce ‘lab meat’
In a viral video series, a woman called out McDonald’s, claiming the burger chain was using lab-grown meat in their burgers. Her claim was debunked.
📺 Now Streaming
By Whitney Jefferson
Executive Editor
Why Apple’s ‘The Super Models’ is a worthy look back into the 1980s fashion industry
Why Apple's 'The Super Models' is a worthy look back into the 1980s fashion industry
🕸️ Crawling the web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🐠 An ex-PetSmart worker claims that he was fired after he alerted corporate to animal cruelty happening at the store he worked at.
🔋 Is “mancharging” the new “mansplaining”?
👗 A woman has gone viral for showing that 2012-style clothing is creeping its way back to the clothing rack at Zara—and the internet isn’t thrilled.
⚖️ This lawyer sparked discussion on TikTok after posting a video asking people to stop skipping jury duty.
☎️ A customer recently went viral after accusing T-Mobile of implementing girl math logic when trying to convince her to sign up for a higher monthly cell phone plan, with the promise of a free iPhone 15.
🥣 Here’s how a viral bean soup recipe stirred up the “what about me” effect online.
📱 This app-based weight loss program prioritizes your mental health so you can live a healthier lifestyle. Here’s how you can try it for free.*
💰 One TikToker is claiming that the larger “value pack” boxes at Walmart are actually costing more than some of the smaller ones. Does the math check out?
⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.
👋 Before you go
An inconsolable mother has criticized the manager of a Wendy’s location for how they reacted to the news of her 19-year-old daughter’s death.
TikToker Kenyatta McAlpine (@kayzkrew3) says that upon learning that her daughter, Kailyn, was involved in a car crash that took her life, the manager in question was more concerned with trying to get a jacket back that Kailyn presumably borrowed prior to her passing.
Viewers were outraged by the mother’s story, which went viral on the popular social media platform, accruing over 838,000 views.
🎶 Now Playing: “Rush” by Troye Sivan 🎶