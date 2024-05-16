EXCLUSIVE: A police investigation into Ali Alexander over allegations he groomed underage boys now extends to Texas

A police investigation into Republican operative Ali Alexander is still ongoing, a spokesperson for the Johnstown Police Department in Colorado confirmed to the Daily Dot on Wednesday, and has now extended to Texas.

“The status of the case has not changed and the Johnstown Police Department is working with partner agencies in Texas to further the investigation,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The Daily Dot reported in April of last year that a case had been opened into allegations that Alexander used promises of advancement in the conservative movement to try and groom underage boys. Alexander is also accused of offering jobs to the boys, who were in the orbit of Nick Fuentes’ fascist America First movement, in exchange for send him sexual images and videos.

One of the men who made allegations against Alexander was Aidan Duncan, who went by Smiley in the movement. Duncan went public last year with messages from Alexander where he tried to solicit him for images in 2017 when Duncan was 15-years-old.

“You don’t even send me videos anymore,” Alexander told him in one message Duncan published. “No good jack off material. Don’t even wanna be my side piece. But I understand.”

Duncan also said that Alexander offered him an internship if he agreed to come “hang out” in Texas for a week and also proposed heading to Colorado to meet Duncan if he was “game.” Alexander was in his early 30s at the time.

Alexander was also publicly accused of trying to groom another underage conservative. Lance Johnston, a then 17-year-old rising conservative influencer, claimed that Alexander had sent him a message asking to “show me ur [eggplant emoji].”

When Johnston asked him what he meant by that, Alexander confirmed that he meant his “dick.” And while Johnston quickly blocked Alexander, a friend of his circulated a screenshot of the exchange online for months. Last year, Johnston confirmed to the Daily Beast that Alexander and Fuentes had told him to disavow the screenshot when the two of them insinuated themselves into Kanye West’s inner circle in 2022. Fuentes denied the claim, but Johnston told the Daily Beast they’d offered him a job in politics if he played ball.

The Daily Dot reported last week that a video of Fuentes admitting that he knew about the grooming allegations swirling around Alexander long before they went public had resurfaced on X after Fuentes had his account reinstated. Some of the accounts sharing the video are critics of him from the right, who claim that Fuentes is gay and insufficiently fascist, while others are those who take the more standard tack of calling him out for being a Hitler-praising racist.

Alexander had his own account brought back over the weekend, leading to calls of “Log off FOREVER” from some Fuentes supporters, as well as other fascist accounts pointing out that it looks like Fuentes knew about the behavior. After a couple posts were swarmed, it looks like Alexander’s account is now suspended again.

For his part, Fuentes has recently denied that Alexander did anything wrong, despite initially drumming him out of the movement when the allegations went public.

“It’s funny, the whole Ali thing was debunked. Milo came out and said ‘oh, there’s all this evidence,’ and it never came out,” Fuentes said in a stream a couple of weeks ago. “There was one thing where I guess he sexted some gay guy who apparently, I mean, at first it looked credible, and then this guy turned out to be following and commenting on like a hundred other gay people’s stuff during that period, so that whole thing got debunked.”

Over the weekend Nick Fuentes said that the Ali Akbar accusations were "debunked" because his 15 year old victim was groomed by a number of homosexuals. Yet he was clearly aware of many OTHER accusers who had credible stories and he ignored those too. Disgusting stuff. https://t.co/RmqXR4ebDT pic.twitter.com/VRm2zFCyAu — Yin (@yin_sah) May 7, 2024

In another stream, Fuentes claimed that Duncan wasn’t actually a victim in any way, because he was actually 18 when he sent the pictures. He also described some of the photos, saying that Duncan was wearing a cape and a speedo in one of them.

“It’s like, we’re really making a big stink because ten years ago this guy, Smiley, when he was like, probably 18 years old, and probably gay, if we’re being honest, was in some kind of gay, digital relationship,” Fuentes sneered. “Really? And this is ‘victim, victim’—oh fuck off.”’

WATCH within months Nick Fuentes changed his talking points about a homosexual, pdf groomer in his movement. Originally he acknowledged that the young boy was underaged, 15, when Ali Akbar solicited cp from him. Now Nick says he was "probably 18" and admits to seeing the images. pic.twitter.com/tea308b8QW — Yin (@yin_sah) March 7, 2024

The Johnstown Police Department didn’t immediately reply to questions about what charges are being investigated or which agencies in Texas they’re cooperating with.

