‘I thought we had more time’: Woman finds that 2012 fashion is making a comeback at Zara

A woman has gone viral for showing that 2012-style clothing is creeping its way back to the clothing rack at Zara — and the Internet isn’t thrilled.

To the tune of Gotye’s 2011 hit-classic, “Somebody That I Used to Know,” fashion and beauty influencer Rachel OCool (@rachelocool) shows various clips of blouses at Zara that resemble trends from 2012. She shows a blouse with a studded collar, bomber jackets, plunging V-neck t-shirts, a denim bralette, and a blouse with an embroidered collar.

“I thought we had more time…” she writes in the text of the video.

These clothes offer a glimpse into what was popular in 2012. According to Glamour’s “Top 10 Fashion Trends in 2012,” this was also the era of neon colors, statement pants, pantsuits, leather, and wedge sneakers.

“2012……she’s back…” OCool writes in the caption of the video.

The video, which has over 822,700 views, has commenters worried about these fashion trends coming back into style.

“I’m beyond terrified,” one user writes.

“Please no it’s too soon I can’t do it,” another user wrote.

“If I’m forced to relive 2012 then One Direction need[s] a comeback,” one user commented.

However, others are hoping that this will lead to the comeback of Tumblr fashion trends.

“One era closer to the tumblr 2014 revival,” a user wrote.

