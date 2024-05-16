‘Bring back assassinations’: Singer Ethel Cain stirs controversy after alluding to Biden’s death

Hayden Silas Anhedönia, who goes by her stage name Ethel Cain, called for President Joe Biden to be assassinated in an Instagram story on Wednesday. She also said politicians and billionaires should be hung in the streets.

Anhedönia is an indie musician who gained prominence in 2022 for her album Preacher’s Daughter. She has more than half a million followers on Instagram.

Yesterday, she shared a photo to her story that had originally been posted by the news outlet Democracy Now, that said “Biden to send $1 billion in new arms to Israel.”

“We need to bring back assassinations,” Anhedönia wrote above the photo.

Though the Biden Administration said it considered scaling back its financial support of Israel if the nation invaded Rafah, a Palestinian city home to over a million people who were displaced by the Israel-Hamas war, Biden sent a billion dollars in new weapons deals after Israel attacked Rafah.

Biden has received harsh criticism for his support of Israel since Hamas’ October 7 attack on the country. Since then, Israeli military strikes have killed over 34,000 Palestinians.

Anhedönia elaborated on her opinion regarding Biden in three other Instagram stories.

“Feel like I’m taking crazy pills living in America in this day and age. Billionaires should be strung up in the street because what the hell is going on,” Anhedönia said. “And we can’t even have a revolution because our terroristic military would crush us in a heartbeat if we tried to revolt.”

She followed up that message with one more Instagram story about Biden, in which she tagged the President’s Instagram account.

“@joebiden bitch,” Anhedönia wrote.

Anhedönia’s comments come after almost 2,900 students and demonstarators were arrested at colleges and universities across the country for assembling in encampments to protest their schools’ financial investments in Israel and the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite her grim message, Anhedönia encouraged viewers of her Instagram story to not give up hope.

“It’s so important to recognize the value of the lives of those around you. Don’t let yourself drown under the propaganda and succumb to the apathy,” Anhedönia said. “We should continue to try to do whatever we can. Don’t give up!!!! It’s hard but it’s not hopeless.”

Many online were stunned by Anhedönia’s posts and worried she might face consequences for her words—and some cheered her on.

“Most celebrities are too scared to ever open their mouths abt anything,” an X user posted about the situation. “Meanwhile Ethel Cain is out here putting herself on government watchlists.”

Anhedönia isn’t the only musical artist publicly criticizing Biden. Last week, Macklemore released a song called “Hinds Hall” about the Israeli-Hamas war and in support of student protestors on college and university campuses. In it, he said Biden is responsible for the tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians deaths, and he doesn’t plan on voting for him.

