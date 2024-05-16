Lauren Boebert gets backlash for attending Trump’s trial but not her son’s

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) appeared in court today to support former President Donald Trump during his hush money trial. Her 18-year-old son, Tyler Boebert, currently faces felony charges for a string of vehicle and property thefts, and he appeared in trial last week without a lawyer or, reportedly, his mother.

Today, Boebert announced on X that she attended Trump’s trial in New York City. She was joined by fellow Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), and Mike Waltz (R-Fla.).

“I’m in New York City for court with President Trump today,” Boebert tweeted. “We are 100% behind him!”

I’m in New York City for court with President Trump today.



We are 100% behind him! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2024

Trump faces 34 felony charges for falsifying business records related to a payment his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made allegedly on his behalf to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, in exchange for her keeping quiet during his presidential campaign about a sexual encounter she had with him.

Boebert’s son, Tyler, also faces felony charges. In February, he was charged with trespassing, ID theft, debit card theft, and conspiracy to commit a felony related to “string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in Rifle, Colorado, according to the Rifle Police Department.

When Tyler Boebert appeared in court last month, Business Insider reported that he told a judge that he can’t afford a lawyer. As of last week, that’s still the case.

“We are working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices,” Tyler Boebert told the judge in April. “But we are working on it.”

Boebert’s in-person support for Trump while her son struggles to afford representation in court wasn’t lost on many.

“Boebert’s teenage son, Tyler Boebert, was in court 7 days ago, without his mother and without a lawyer,” an X user tweeted. “But here she is in New York, in court, for Donald Trump.”

Boebert’s teenage son, Tyler Boebert, was in court 7 days ago, without his mother and without a lawyer, but here she is in New York, in court, for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ItURtPJgXX — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 16, 2024

Many replies to her tweets today concerning the Trump trial mentioned her son, too.

“But you don’t show up for your son’s court date?” an X user replied to Boebert’s tweet about being “100% behind” Trump. “Interesting.”

“That’s more effort than you’ve put into your own son,” another X user responded to the same tweet.

When talking about her son’s behavior and the charges he faces, Boebert said that as Tyler Boebert is an adult—and a father—he “will take responsibility for his actions.”

“[He] should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen,” Boebert said in a February statement.

When talking about the felony charges Trump faces, she took a different stance.

“What is the crime? Because everyone in this court has not been informed has not been informed of what the crime is,” Boebert told reporters in New York City today. “The defendant does not know the crime that was committed.”

The crime in question is falsifying business records in the first degree, according to the District Attorney of New York City.

